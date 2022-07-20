"The Yankees won the ASG red carpet" "Trevino looks hot" - Fans fawn over New York Yankees players swagger and style at All-Star red carpet

New York Yankees' Nestor Cortes and Jose Trevino stole the show at this week's MLB All-Star Game in Los Angeles. They were stars both on and off the field. The Yankees representatives brought a little bit of that New York swagger to Los Angeles.

Before the game on Tuesday, the players, along with their families and friends, were invited to attend the star-studded red carpet event. The All-Stars had the chance to show off their personalities and the New York boys did not disappoint.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Nestor Cortes walks us through his red carpet look Nestor Cortes walks us through his red carpet look 😎 https://t.co/p2QpVD2ill

Nestor Cortes, a fan favorite among Yankees fans, has emerged as a rising star for the Yankees organization this season. The same confidence he takes to the mound was replicated in his bold, flashy, and eye-catching fashion choices on the red carpet.

Cortes showed us there's more to the man than just his pitching abilities. Whether it was his mustache, gold shoes, the custom jacket lining, or his "Nasty Nestor" chain, fans couldn't stop talking about the Yankees star.

Even fans of opposing teams had to tip their caps to Cortes' new look.

Jacob @JacobWintersole @Yankees @Cortes_1210 I do not like the Yankees one bit (or the Red Sox so chill) but Nestor Cortes with the MF swag at the all star game. Great pitching great fashion @Yankees @Cortes_1210 I do not like the Yankees one bit (or the Red Sox so chill) but Nestor Cortes with the MF swag at the all star game. Great pitching great fashion

With six Yankees selected to the All-Star Game this season, Cortes had plenty of company in Los Angeles.

Jose Trevino is the man behind the plate who has guided Cortes through this exceptional season. The catcher was selected for his first All-Star Game this season and didn't shy away from the spotlight. Trevino attended the event in his own unique style with one little twist. He was accompanied by his son in a matching suit.

Mike Dro @MikeDro_ How did Jose Trevino not win MVP after rocking marching suits with his son. How did Jose Trevino not win MVP after rocking marching suits with his son. https://t.co/Btjg4V9L2u

Star pitcher Gerrit Cole and outfielder Aaron Judge rounded out the list of well-dressed Yankees stars.

Michael Kaplan @OfficialKappy Amy Cole is the real ace of NY. Amy Cole is the real ace of NY. 😍 https://t.co/IWffYwDZhn

Cole was all praise when discussing his teammates' fashion choices. He even went a little overboard when asked about Jose Trevino.

AT @YankeeWRLD “Trevino looks hot” LMAO Cole doesn’t get enough credit for being a funny ass dude “Trevino looks hot” LMAO Cole doesn’t get enough credit for being a funny ass dude https://t.co/Y8jEXRVaxz

Los Angeles is known as one of the fashion capitals of the world. On this occasion, though, it was the New York Yankees that came to town and took over the show.

The Yankees currently lead the American League East with a 64-38 record, 13 games above the Tampa Bay Rays. It's nice to see their players take a break from the day-to-day grind of the regular season and let loose. If the players look good off the field, hopefully that same confidence will lead to them performing well on the field.

The All-Star week provided a vital break for players and managers to rest and regroup. The New York Yankees will hope to continue their form in the second half of the season with the goal of winning their first World Series since 2009.

