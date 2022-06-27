"Their body. Their choice. PERIOD" - Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher voices his disappointment with the overturning of Roe v. Wade

The U.S. Supreme Court formally overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. The justices concluded that the constitutional right to an abortion, which had been a right for 50 years, is no longer valid. This means that abortion will not be available in large swaths of the country. Everyone, from the Obamas to Bill Gates, including Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher David Prince, has reacted to this controversial court ruling.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Prince took to Twitter to share his reaction, which was full of disappointment and sorrow.

Their body. Their choice. PERIOD.

The Dodgers’ pitcher’s tweet has garnered more than 60k likes and a lot of comments from Dodgers supporters and fans.

A few citizens are questioning their “liberty.”

Moondoggy (ムーンドギー) @Moondoggie2020 @dzwaag38 @DAVIDprice24 Why should a state regulate what you do to your body? I thought Republicans valued liberty over everything else? Weirdly enough, nobody wants to control people more than Republicans. @dzwaag38 @DAVIDprice24 Why should a state regulate what you do to your body? I thought Republicans valued liberty over everything else? Weirdly enough, nobody wants to control people more than Republicans.

Others want women to “prosper” and not being “miserable.”

michael @michael08336697 @DAVIDprice24 It took me awhile to give my opinion but I just thought of my family and friends that are female and I’ve come to the conclusion that hence and forevermore it’s their bodies, it’s their choice, I’d rather see them prosper instead of being miserable @DAVIDprice24 It took me awhile to give my opinion but I just thought of my family and friends that are female and I’ve come to the conclusion that hence and forevermore it’s their bodies, it’s their choice, I’d rather see them prosper instead of being miserable

Following overturn of Roe v. Wade, abortion rights group released a massive banner during Los Angeles Dodgers game

This happened during Sunday's game against the New York Mets.

The enormous, green banner with the words "Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights" may be seen in a video Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights posted on social media.

"Overturn Roe? Hell No!"

In a press release, the group said it was calling on people to "wear green and raise hell" to stop the U.S. Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade.

The overturning has sparked national outrage as activists work to preserve abortion rights.

Concerns have been raised that the US Supreme Court's ruling may have far-reaching effects, in addition to barring women from obtaining safe and legal abortion methods. For example, it may make it more challenging for Americans to use reproductive technologies like in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has sparked national outrage

The Dodgers were the first Major League Baseball team to ever play in Los Angeles. Since moving to Los Angeles, the Dodgers have won 12 more National League Championships and six more World Series rings.

This year, the Dodgers are in a fortuitous situation. They have been able to maintain the health and productivity of their starting staff, despite Andrew Heaney's injury. The bullpen's performance, which has also been fantastic, can be partly blamed for that.

David Prince, who tweeted about the overturn of Roe v. Wade, has not been activated and has not pitched in a game since April 22. In fact, he has appeared in just five games all year long.

