"Their offseason is just starting" - MLB insider believes the Cubs' could land 3 significant stars in the next five weeks 

The Chicago Cubs could be one of the teams that will have significant additions to their rosters in the next five weeks. According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Cubs could land three MLB stars in the upcoming weeks to ignite their otherwise unexpected offseason.

"They will not only re-sign Bellinger, with no one else expressing strong interest, but could bring in third baseman Matt Chapman or first baseman Rhys Hoskins, too, along with another starter. Their offseason is just starting," Nightengale said.

Nightengale mentioned that the Cubs will be looking to resign outfielder and Comeback Player of the Year Cody Bellinger for an extended stint. The other two names were third baseman Matt Chapman and first baseman Rhys Hoskins. They will also be looking to add a promising starter before spring training commences.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Chapman, who is a former recipient of the Gold Glove Award, should bolster their infield defense at third base. Meanwhile, Rhys Hoskins would likely be signed to a one- or two-year deal since he is coming off an ACL surgery last year.

The Chicago Cubs postseason hasn't fared well despite being rumored to be the frontrunner for the top free agent's sweepstakes. They barely missed out on Shohei Ohtani, who signed with their National League rivals, the LA Dodgers.

They were also interested in Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but even that sweepstakes didn't go their way. The only thing they have to show for this offseason is the addition of a backup catcher to their roster. They added catcher Brian Serven to their 40-man roster after claiming him off waivers.

Chicago Cubs' 2023 season

Wrigley Field didn't see any action last October as the Chicago Cubs failed to make the postseason after failing down the stretch. They finished the season with an 83-79 record, finishing in second place in NL Central behind divisional winners Milwaukee Brewers. They had a 45-36 record while playing at home but a dismal 38-43 record on the road.

The season also witnessed David Ross leaving the Cubs after the 2023 season. The former player-turned-manager won the World Series with the club in 2016 and has been in the managerial position since 2020 until recently. Reflecting back on his stint with the Cubs, the former manager said:

“I’ve got stories for days,” Ross told former MLB pitcher Dan Plesac in their interaction. "The buzz in the city when we won the World Series was palpable. It’s a unique stadium, the neighborhood, the city, it’s a special place.”

He will be replaced by former Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell, who the club believes will give new direction to this organization. But the Cubs roster lacks big names, and they need to act fast to get star players before spring training commences in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.