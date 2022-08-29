"Then maybe he should stop ignoring Wash’s stop signs" "It sure seems like they put too much pressure on his knee too quickly" - Braves fans anticipate Ronald Acuña Jr.'s expected return amid knee worries

After missing a few games due to knee soreness, Ronald Acuña Jr. is scheduled to return as early as Tuesday this week. The 24-year-old hasn't played since Saturday as he was given days off by the Atlanta Braves coaching staff.

The knee soreness affecting the young superstar was a result of the recovery process from his ACL surgery. It can be recalled that in July 2021, Ronald Acuña Jr. tore his ACL, which ended his season early. Fans, of course, expressed their concern about his current status.

Are_You_Inspire @Are_you_Inspire @mlbbowman It sure seems like they put too much pressure on his knee too quickly, just running him out there earlier than expected and then not resting him. I'm sure he wanted to play - but that's why you have a training staff and a manager. He's not himself. @mlbbowman It sure seems like they put too much pressure on his knee too quickly, just running him out there earlier than expected and then not resting him. I'm sure he wanted to play - but that's why you have a training staff and a manager. He's not himself.

Steve-O @Steve_DaG @mlbbowman Time to start swinging for HR’s only, got to play smarter @mlbbowman Time to start swinging for HR’s only, got to play smarter

The superstar outfielder has been batting .274 with 10 homers and 35 RBIs in 354 at-bats this season. His Atlanta Braves team has picked up the slack after a sluggish start to the year. The Braves sport a 79-50 record and are currently trailing the New York Mets by three games in the NL East.

colleen 🍦 @cmmcguire @mlbbowman With Grossman and Eddie we’re fine in the OF. He should DH more often to keep him off his legs. @mlbbowman With Grossman and Eddie we’re fine in the OF. He should DH more often to keep him off his legs.

𝙹𝚊𝚍𝚢𝚗 🌻🏳️‍⚧️ @itsJadyn @cmmcguire @mlbbowman He should, but I think the running on the bases is a bigger problem than any of his running in the OF. Though reducing one might make the other feel better. Would definitely love to see them pick at least one game a week for him to DH now that they have capable OF options. @cmmcguire @mlbbowman He should, but I think the running on the bases is a bigger problem than any of his running in the OF. Though reducing one might make the other feel better. Would definitely love to see them pick at least one game a week for him to DH now that they have capable OF options.

FortuneFavorsTheBold @BeBoldAlways @mlbbowman I’ve never personally had an ACL issue or surgery for same so I don’t a reference point for what Acuña is enduring. My instincts tell me that shutting him down right now might be something for the Braves’ brain trust to consider. Time & treatment =the best healers. @mlbbowman I’ve never personally had an ACL issue or surgery for same so I don’t a reference point for what Acuña is enduring. My instincts tell me that shutting him down right now might be something for the Braves’ brain trust to consider. Time & treatment =the best healers.

Ronald Acuña Jr. will look to help the squad in their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at home. The Braves are looking to turn it around after losing consecutively to the Cardinals. The reigning champions are aiming to reduce the gap between them and the Mets and hopefully reclaim the lead in the division.

The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuña Jr.'s quest for a back-to-back

Record-wise, the Atlanta Braves are the third-best team in the National League. They are just behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets in this category. The biggest question, however, is whether Ronald Acuña Jr. can stay healthy and fit throughout this campaign.

Bally Sports South @BallySportsSO Ronald Acuña Jr. appeared uncomfortable running the bases.



He remains in the game defensively. Ronald Acuña Jr. appeared uncomfortable running the bases.He remains in the game defensively. https://t.co/RAC8oe2FOR

Scott Coleman @scottcoleman55 Have been out a few days, but I see the twitter doctors who once sprained an ankle playing JV baseball as a junior are once again weighing in on the health of Ronald Acuña Jr. Have been out a few days, but I see the twitter doctors who once sprained an ankle playing JV baseball as a junior are once again weighing in on the health of Ronald Acuña Jr.

The emergence of Michael Harris Jr. and the addition of Robbie Grossman has certainly helped the Braves balance the ship so far. It could be an uphill battle, however, as Adam Duvall, Orlando Arcia, and star Ozzie Albies are out for the foreseeable future.

For now, the Braves will rely on the bats of the aforementioned Harris, Dansby Swanson, and Austin Riley to propel them to the playoffs. Matt Olson and Travis d'Arnaud will also be called upon to contribute not only on offense, but also on the defensive side of the ball.

It will be interesting to see how the Braves handle the injury situation in their batting order and also the mounting injuries in their pitching rotation.

