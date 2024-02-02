Theo Epstein reportedly joins Fenway Sports Group as part owner, set to leave MLB advisory role for Red Sox reunion

Boston Red Sox fans finally have something to cheer about in the offseason as former front office executive Theo Epstein reportedly joins the Fenway Sports Group as a part owner and a senior advisor.

Epstein is a popular figure in Boston, thanks to his stint with the Red Sox that ended the club's World Series drought in 2004, to break the "Curse of the Bambino."

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Red Sox won a second World Series title during his tenure in 2007. He joined the Chicago Cubs in 2011 and helped the team end their 108-year wait for a World Series title in 2016.

His reported return to Boston means that Epstein will leave his position as an MLB advisor, a role he was hired for in 2021 to help the league regarding 'on-field matters.'

Expand Tweet

"Update: Theo Epstein is expected to depart his role as an MLB advisor once he is formally approved as part of the Fenway Sports Group."

The former Red Sox GM's new role won't be limited to baseball as the FSG owns several sports teams, namely Liverpool F.C., the Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing and Boston Common Golf.

“In this strategic position, Epstein will advise FSG owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy on the company’s sporting operations across the portfolio and consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives,” according to a press release from FSG.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.