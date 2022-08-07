“There is absolutely zero there” - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once shut down rumors of dating Ben Affleck's ex to exact revenge

In case you missed it, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was once spotted partying with Emmy Award-winning television producer Lindsay Shookus in June 2021. Back then, Alex was still healing from his separation from "On The Floor" singer Jennifer Lopez. The couple broke up on April 15, 2021.
Lindsay also happens to be the ex of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's current husband. Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus called it quit in August 2018.
In a curious turn of events, Rodriguez was spotted hanging out with Lindsay Shookus right after Jennifer and Ben renewed their romance following Lopez's breakup with Alex.
"EXCLUSIVE: Alex Rodriguez parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus." - @New York Post
Alex was in the Hamptons, attending Lindsay's 41st birthday. He was seen right next to Shookus, looking dapper in white. In comparison, Lindsay was wearing a jet black top with a chic skirt.
"Alex Rodríguez was seen in the Hamptons, in the United States with Ben Affleck's ex, Lindsay Shookus celebrating his birthday." - @Alinstanted RD
While fans were wondering what was cooking between Alex and Lindsay, A-Rod's representative revealed to Page Six:
"There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years.”
Alex and Lindsay are now Instagram buddies as well.
Lindsay Shookus and Alex Rodriguez follow each other on Instagram
TV producer Lindsay Shookus and MLB star Alex follow each other on Instagram.
Look for the "Followed by A-Rod" under Lindsay's profile bio on Instagram.
Alex also regularly drops likes on Linday Shookus' posts.
Lindsay Shookus follows Rodriguez back on Instagram.
Lindsay also follows Jennifer Lopez on Instagram, the current wife of her ex, Ben Affleck.