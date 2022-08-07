“There is absolutely zero there” - New York Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez once shut down rumors of dating Ben Affleck's ex to exact revenge

In case you missed it, former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez was once spotted partying with Emmy Award-winning television producer Lindsay Shookus in June 2021. Back then, Alex was still healing from his separation from "On The Floor" singer Jennifer Lopez. The couple broke up on April 15, 2021.

Lindsay also happens to be the ex of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's current husband. Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus called it quit in August 2018.

In a curious turn of events, Rodriguez was spotted hanging out with Lindsay Shookus right after Jennifer and Ben renewed their romance following Lopez's breakup with Alex.

"EXCLUSIVE: Alex Rodriguez parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus." - @New York Post

Alex was in the Hamptons, attending Lindsay's 41st birthday. He was seen right next to Shookus, looking dapper in white. In comparison, Lindsay was wearing a jet black top with a chic skirt.

En el video publicado por Page Six, los exes de “Bennifer” fueron captados uno al lado del otro en la celebración de la mujer.

"Alex Rodríguez was seen in the Hamptons, in the United States with Ben Affleck's ex, Lindsay Shookus celebrating his birthday." - @Alinstanted RD

While fans were wondering what was cooking between Alex and Lindsay, A-Rod's representative revealed to Page Six:

"There is absolutely zero there. They’ve been friends for 15 years.”

Alex and Lindsay are now Instagram buddies as well.

Lindsay Shookus and Alex Rodriguez follow each other on Instagram

Super Bowl LIV - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

TV producer Lindsay Shookus and MLB star Alex follow each other on Instagram.

Look for the "Followed by A-Rod" under Lindsay's profile bio on Instagram.

A-Rod follows Lindsay Shookus on IG.

Alex also regularly drops likes on Linday Shookus' posts.

Lindsay Shookus follows Rodriguez back on Instagram.

Lindsay following Alex on Instagram.

Lindsay also follows Jennifer Lopez on Instagram, the current wife of her ex, Ben Affleck.

