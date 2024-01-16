“There'd be more of a routine" - Reid Detmers believes Shohei Ohtani's departure will add consistency to Angels' rotation

The Los Angeles Angels will enter a new era of their franchise following the departure of Shohei Ohtani. The two-way superstar made the jump to the Los Angeles Dodgers this offseason, signing a record-breaking $700,000,000 contract with this club, ending his tenure with the Angels.

Expand Tweet

"Every morning I wake up, I thank Andrew Friedman for making Shohei Ohtani a Dodger." - @randi9320

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As a member of the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani set the MLB universe ablaze. His ability to perform at an elite level as both a hitter and a pitcher helped him not only secure his lucrative contract with the Dodgers but also win two American League MVP awards.

Even though Ohtani gave the Los Angeles Angels a unique advantage over many clubs, it came in an unusual fashion. In order to accommodate Ohtani's two-way abilities, the Angels pitching staff moved to a six-man rotation, something that Reid Detmers is looking forward to changing.

Expand Tweet

"Reid Detmers on Foul Territory said that his belief is the #Angels will go back to a 5-man rotation this season. “So that’s gonna be nice, staying on that routine every 5 days. 6 days is a long time.” “Less of a wait in-between starts is gonna be nice.” - @BeyondTheHalo

In a recent interview with the popular baseball channel, Foul Territory, Detmers explained how the departure of Ohtani will lead to more consistency in the day-to-day approach for the club. “There'd be more of a routine," Detmers explained, stating an optimism for the Angels moving to a traditional five-man pitching rotation.

The Los Angeles Angels will need to replace Shohei Ohtani's elite production

Now that Ohtani has officially joined the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Angels will need to attempt to replace his production (if that is even possible). One of the most notable changes that the club has made this offseason was the hiring of Ron Washington as the team's new manager.

Expand Tweet

"You have to have patience and you got to be able to teach." @Angels new skipper Ron Washington talks about leadership and the process of developing young ballplayers. #MLBTonight: A Conversation - 6pm ET | @MLBDevelops" - @MLBNetwork

From a roster perspective, the Los Angeles Angels have made a number of moves this offseason. That being said, the collection of players is nowhere near the superstar level of Shohei Ohtani.

The team signed free agents Zac Plesac, Adam Cimber, Adam Kolarek, and Luis Garcia. They also signed several players to minor-league contracts, including Francisco Mejia, Jake Marisnick, and Willie Calhoun.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.