"There was this false narrative going around town" - When Derek Jeter revealed he braced for bad news before Yankees made him captain

During the 1992 MLB Draft, the New York Yankees selected Derek Jeter with the sixth overall pick. He was drafted out of high school after being named the Gatorade High School Player of the Year and USA Today's High School Player of the Year.

Ad

He would then go on to shine in the minor leagues and was on the big-league roster during the 1995 season. He made his debut on May 29 and did not look back.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He would lead the Bronx Bombers over the next few seasons and eventually became the team's captain in 2003. However, he remembers thinking he was in trouble when he got the call, via Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show.

"I thought I was in trouble. You know, this is back in 2003. There was this false narrative going around town that I was this big party animal," said Derek Jeter.

Ad

Ad

Jeter recalls the narrative going around that he loved the nightlife. He was criticized by his owner, George Steinbrenner, that his focus was elsewhere instead of the diamond.

In 2003, he was spotted out on the town with some teammates, which made the headlines. The next day he was called into Steinbrenner's office, fearing the worst, but it ended up being a life-changing conversation.

"Next day in the paper, headlines - 'It's 3:00, 4:00 a.m., and Derek's out on the town again.' I get a call from our PR director. He says, 'The boss wants to talk to you.' And he named me captain," he added.

Ad

It was quite a surprising moment for Derek Jeter. He was caught completely off guard but he could not be happier with his new role. He became the 15th captain of the organization and Aaron Judge recently became the 16th in 2022.

Jimmy Fallon once made the mistake of covering Derek Jeter and his teammates' bill at the club

Olympics - Basketball Men Finals - Gold Medal Game - Jimmy Fallon (Photo via IMAGN)

Derek Jeter and Jimmy Fallon once shared a night on the town. Fallon was with Jeter and some of his teammates at the club when he tried to cover everyone's tab before leaving.

Ad

"So, I go, 'I'll take care of this bill.' and everyone went like, 'No!' It was like slow motion. 'You make 'Saturday Night Live' money, not Yankee money'" said Fallon.

Despite the warnings, Fallon went up with his card to clear the bill. He stated the bill ended up being around $2,000, which was about a month's rent for the comedian at the time.

Now, that Bill would not sting as much. Fallon has become quite successful over the years, holding a net worth of $70 million.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback