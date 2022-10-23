Former MLB pitcher Dallas Braden has delivered his thoughts on the use of automatic strike zones to make calls during a game.

Braden shared a video from Nationals Source displaying a Yankees hitter challenging a call on the big screen. The 39-year-old then discussed how he saw the new system and how he believed it would affect the future of baseball. He said:

"There is just ZERO rationale in an argument against the robots. We clamor about 'human element,' but if that were YOUR 3rd strike & you had the option to challenge as opposed to let a perceived wrong call stand I bet I know your choice. Oh They comin’..."

Braden even responded to a fan's comment who had a differing opinion. In response, he tweeted:

"It’s just a pretty obvious statement given the parameters with which the game is played under now & potentially in the future. if you’re someone who would refuse the helpful technology you’re essentially a manager who would refuse using replay. You seem super smart."

A challenge can be called by either team for home run or boundary calls, including the placement of runners. Fair/foul calls on balls hit into the outfield and tag plays can be challenged, as well. It also includes when an outfielder cleanly catches a ball on the fly or it touches the ground.

Dallas Braden talks about his 'perfect game' against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2010

Braden suffered multiple injuries, forcing him to cut his MLB career with the Oakland Athletics short. However, in May 2010, the Arizonan had one of the best pitching days in a long time against the Tampa Bay Rays.

In an interview with of the 'San Francisco Chronicle,' Braden opened up on the most famous day of his career, saying:

"Until that day, I had never treated a start or the day before a start the way I did that day. It's not like I was telling myself, 'Let's get crushed and tomorrow will be awesome.' It was more like, 'Let's just forget about tomorrow.'"

Dallas Braden spent 4 seasons with the Oakland Athletics in the MLB

In the first six starts that season, Dallas Braden had a 4.14 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. Up until that point, he had never thrown a complete game in 52 career starts. However, he struck gold after striking out six with 109 pitches. He threw the second perfect game in franchise history since Dave Stewart accomplished the feat in 1990.

