"There was a little worry that he might choose Texas" - Max Muncy relieved that Dodgers managed to re-sign Clayton Kershaw

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw stays put after reaching an agreement with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two sides agreed to a one-year deal, pending a physical.

Kershaw is not expected to be ready to go for the first half of the season. He underwent surgery to repair a torn capsule in his left shoulder and is targeting a return sometime in the summer.

While he will not be ready for Opening Day, that does not change the impact of the signing. Dodgers slugger Max Muncy joined Foul Territory TV to discuss how he feels to have the veteran ace back.

"I was pumped when I found out he was coming back. You know, he's obviously one of the best left-handed pitchers of all-time. He's an unbelievable teammate, unbelievable competitor. Honestly wouldn't feel right not having him here," Muncy said.

Muncy is more than happy to have Clayton Kershaw back on the roster. Kershaw will join a loaded rotation that includes Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow.

"For me, there was a little worry that he might choose Texas. Just cause, you know, he's such a family guy and the situation that would be there for him in Texas would almost be too perfect. But, I'm glad he decided to come back," Muncy added.

A ton of steam picked up about Kershaw heading to the Texas Rangers. However, LA must have given him an offer he could not refuse.

Dodgers' Max Muncy does not want to see Clayton Kershaw pitch in another uniform

Colorado Rockies v Los Angeles Dodgers (Image via Getty)

Clayton Kershaw has enjoyed a 16-season career with the Dodgers so far. Not many players get to play this long, and it is even better that he has done it all for just one team, and Muncy agrees.

"There's certain guys out there that only need to be wearing one uniform, and he's definitely one of those," Muncy said.

Seeing Kershaw wearing something other than Dodger Blue would be odd. Especially given how much he has done for the organization.

Hopefully, Kershaw can recover quickly and return to his ace status. However, if that is not the case, LA has the arms to cover him. James Paxton and Emmet Sheehan can eat innings.

The Dodgers will kick off their season against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 28. After their monster offseason, they will have a target on their back this year.

