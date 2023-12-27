"There were a lot of ups and downs" - Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller reviews impressive rookie year

Bobby Miller, a rookie pitcher of the Los Angeles Dodgers, emerged as a rising star last season. He exceeded expectations, making him an important asset for the team.

His season was marked by excellent performances, with an impressive 3.76 ERA over 22 starts and a WHIP of 1.10. Striking out 119 batters over 124.1 innings, he showed he can control games. Miller’s progress reflects his uniform growth and maturity on the field.

"I feel like I grew a lot this year," Miller told SportsNet LA. "I'm pretty happy about the year overall, obviously not the ending of it. But for a rookie year, I felt like it was pretty good. I had a good start. There were a lot of ups and downs, but I learned a lot from it."

Bobby Miller is looking forward to 2024

For the upcoming MLB season, Bobby Miller discussed a few changes in his preparation compared to the previous year to refine his game further.

Miller has the opportunity to increase his training regime, unlike the previous season when he was dealing with a shoulder injury. He stressed the importance of being healthy in the upcoming season to contribute consistently. He also hinted at a few adjustments in pitch usage and is in consultation with the coaching staff.

The Dodgers are positive about Miller's continuous development and that he can evolve into a key player in the coming years. Looking forward to the new season, Dodgers fans can expect better from the promising young pitcher who has already proved himself to be a valuable asset.

