"There are moments I catch where you see his personality" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley shares story of son's negotiation skills at bedtime

Carlos Rodon's young son Bo is apparently one smooth talker. He can even talk his mom, Ashley, into getting his way.

The Yankees pitcher's significant other shared a funny anecdote about her son Bo's negotiation skills before bedtime. She uploaded an image on Instagram of her son tucked in bed while looking at her, and she captioned the story:

"There are moments I catch where you see his personality. It makes me laugh, he is supposed to be in his bed with his sister sleeping...Has convinced me to watch a movie until dad gets here."

Screenshot from A. Rodon's story on Instagram

Ashley and Carlos Rodon dated for several years before finally deciding to settle down. They exchanged vows at a tranquil and mesmerizing landscape location in Costa Rica in January 2018. The couple's delightful journey together had a new chapter in life when they welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Willow, who was born in 2019.

The happiness increased further when the couple welcomed their second child, a son named Bo, in 2021. And, finally, the Rodons increased their family size by one more member after welcoming their third and youngest child, a son named Silo Antonio Rodon, who was born in 2023.

Rodon's wife and kids are usually present in the stands during gamedays cheering him on.

Ashley shared images of her kids enjoying Carlos Rodon pitching in a baseball game in the MLB

Carlos Rodon has been simply brilliant for the NY Yankees this season, with a healthy 9-2 record. In his last start for the month of May, he was on the road, starting a game in Anaheim against the LA Angels.

Ashley and her kids were in the stands to support Rodon, who was yet again impressed with his pitching prowess. He gave up three runs on three hits in six innings to help the Yankees to an 8-3 win.

Ashley Rodon took to Instagram to post a story of her kids enjoying the ballgame in Anaheim, with the caption:

"A lot of sugar was ingested yesterday."

Screenshot from A. Rodon's story on Instagram

Carlos Rodon is 7-0 in his last seven starts with an ERA of 2.93, 74 strikeouts, and 1.05 WHIP. He is set to make his next start against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Saturday.

