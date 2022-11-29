MLB insider Jon Morosi recently reported that St. Louis Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright could be on Team USA. The veteran pitcher will complete his MLB career in 2023.

With the MLB season wrapped up, the next big baseball spectacle on the calendar is the World Baseball Classic. The quadrennial event was last played in 2017 but was canceled in 2021 due to the pandemic. In March 2023, it will finally commence.

Wainwright has had a trophy-laden career that includes a World Series title, two Gold Gloves, and three All-Star selections. However, the Cardinals stalwart is yet to make a World Baseball Classic appearance.

Fans of Team USA baseball are now conflicted about the news that Wainwright could join the squad. One concern is that he's presently 41 years old and even though he had a respectable season in 2022 that bore a 3.71 ERA to go along with a 11-12 record, he didn't make an appearance in the postseason due to his struggles as the season wound down.

"There’s already uproar from USA fans"

"Would LOVE to see it!"

Even if it elicited polarising reactions from fans, Team USA could certainly benefit from Adam Wainwright's assistance in camp. On offense, the team features Wainwright's St. Louis Cardinals NL MVP Paul Goldschmidt and fellow finalist Nolan Arenado, as well as Bryce Harper, Mookie Betts, and Pete Alonso.

However, the team's pitching rotation leaves a lot to be desired, with only D'Backs starter Merrill Kelly and relievers Dillon Tate, David Bednar, and Devin Williams committed so far.

Adam Wainwright's 2022 season

St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers

Before the season even started, fans were skeptical of Adam Wainwright's outlook for the 2022 season. After all, he was pitching in his 40th year and had been with the league for 16 seasons.

However, he dispelled all doubts by performing admirably throughout the season. Wainwright finished with an 11-12 record, a 3.71 ERA, 143 strikeouts, and even a complete game.

