"There's a cheap option... not bad": MLB podcaster Brandon Tierney suggests Mets consider Trevor Bauer for Wild Card contention

Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is awaiting major league interest and has already said that he is ready to pitch for a league minimum contract. That was said around the start of the season and still, there has been no serious interest shown by MLB teams. On Tuesday, an MLB podcaster said one team could use the former Cy Young pitcher.

Brandon Tierney on "WFAN Sports Radio" suggested New York Mets consider signing Bauer for the league minimum to make them a Wild Card contender. He added that there might be a "PR blowup" for a few days but it's worthwhile.

"Hey, Trevor, here is a league veteran minimum contract and there's no guarantees. You're starting you want to come back to the States and pitch yes or no. You want to be in the middle of a playoff race and in New York City? Hey you got to pitch in sixth inning that's what you're doing until further notice," Tierney said.

"He does. Do the Mets have the stomach for that. I don't know. There's a cheap option. That's gonna provide two or three days worth of PR blowback who will allow you to keep all of your farmhands and not disrupt the bigger plan while adding to this season. Yeah, so imagine this team with Senga and Bauer. Not bad."

The Mets who are 42-41 just eclipsed the .500 mark this season. They can surely use someone like Trevor Bauer who is pitching well in the Mexican League. The league minimum is just $740,000 for 2024 and if the Mets can shell out that much, they are probably in for a good second half.

However, there's no knowing if the Mets would go ahead with this as despite all of Bauer's previous allegations and suits settled, MLB teams are yet to show any interest in his services for some reason.

Trevor Bauer breaking records south of the border

The former MLB pitcher continues to shine with the Diablos Rojos de Mexico in LMB and this time he broke the league record for a single-game strikeout. A couple of weeks ago, he registered a record outing, pitching 8.2 innings for 19 strikeouts. He broke the previous league record of 18 strikeouts.

His agent Rachel Luba shared the record on social media.

"You know, I don't really know yet," Trevor Bauer said about his performance. "I do know that I love trying to make history. You know, I'm driven by trying to do the best that I can.

So, to be alone in a record book, doing something that no one's ever done before, is a really special moment for me. I'm not sure exactly how I'll feel about it. So, maybe by tomorrow I might come off my adrenaline rush."

Trevor Bauer is currently leading pitching ERA in LMB and by a fair margin. His 1.66 ERA mark bests second best Randall Delgado's 3.47 mark.

