"There’s a human behind the uniform" - Carlos Rodon's wife, Ashley, pens heartfelt message after Yankees ace's All-Star nod, MLB wives react

Carlos Rodon was selected for the MLB All-Star Game as a replacement for Max Fried. The New York Yankees starter will make his first appearance at the Midsummer Classic after signing a six-year $162 million contract ahead of the 2023 season.

Rodon's wife, Ashley, has been a big support for him. The couple has been together for over a decade and have been married for the last seven years. After Rodon was named in the American League roster, Ashley wrote a heartfelt post for her husband.

She explained the unexpected timing of the call from Aaron Boone. Few moments before Rodon's call-up, the couple were planning a midweek vacation on the rest days. Ashley wrote:

"20 minutes before this video, he was telling me to book a vacation thinking he officially wasn’t going to make the All-Star team. Then he hangs up. … and finds out he made it. Watching him tell me the news on our kid cam is now one of my favorite baseball memories😂🥹🤍

"People forget there’s a human behind the uniform. … someone who has faced adversity and never stops pushing. The pride I feel can’t be put into words. This one means more than most.

"NYY All-Star ⭐️ This one’s special," Ashley's caption read.

Friends and family congratulated Carlos Rodon on his achievement, including Trea Turner's wife, Kristen, Oswaldo Cabrera's girlfriend, Ari Gonzalez, and Jose Trevino's wife, Marla Markie.

Instagram comments on Ashley Rodon's post (Source: Instagram @ashleyrodon)

Rodon didn't have the best of starts to his Yankees career. In his first season, the starting pitcher managed a 3-8 record and a 6.85 ERA as the Yankees missed the playoffs. Many questioned the Bombers for committing the player to such a large contract.

However, Carlos Rodon rebounded last year with a 16–9 record in 32 starts and a 3.96 ERA with 195 strikeouts in 175 innings. He was one of the leading figures for the Yankees as they made the World Series.

If last year was the comeback, this year has seen Rodon establish himself as one of the best pitchers in the world again. His All-Star selection comes after 20 starts, where he has a 10-6 record with a 3.08 ERA.

Carlos Rodon excited for his son to witness All-Star game festivities

Carlos Rodon expressed his excitement of watching his son, Bo, who's a big fan of the Yankees. Carlos and Ashley also have an elder daughter, Willow, and a second son, Silo born in 2023, after Bo.

“He is a big Yankees fan. He is excited to watch Jazz (Chisholm Jr.) and (Aaron) Judge do their thing,” Rodón said. "It’s going to be fun to see how he (experiences the event). He understands what’s going on now. It’s going to be fun to watch him.”

Carlos Rodon's latest start was a testament to his selection. He pitched eight scoreless innings in an 11-0 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

