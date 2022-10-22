"There's no kissing on the lips in the middle of a baseball diamond"- When All time hits leader Pete Rose was kissed by Morganna the "Kissing Bandit"

Cincinnati Red legend and MLB all-time hits leader Pete Rose disclosed an exciting revelation during about the "Kissing Bandit" in an interview with Frank Thomas on FS1 in October 2016.

He revealed his personal account of the famous kiss with Morganna Roberts, the "Kissing Bandit".

Morganna rocked the MLB and other American sports in the 19th century with her kissing exploits on the field with famous players and personalities. Her baseball conquests included George Brett, Cal Ripken, Nolan Ryan, and numerous other big-name players.

Her story began in 1969! Morganna made her MLB debut at Crosley Field during a Cincinnati Reds game, and her first target was none other than star Pete Rose. The 17-year-old girl was out with friends, and a $5 bet from her friend was all the motivation the teenager needed to run onto the field and kiss Pete.

“I could just feel someone running after me, before I could even see who it was, these arms were around me, and I am ready to swing at them when I realise it is this beautiful young girl and she keeps chasing me. She follows me all the way to the center field wall. I look at her and said “Young lady you’re going to get in trouble being on the field.’ She looked at me and said, “I sure in hell hope so.” She put her arms around me, and planted a kiss right on my cheek.” recalled Pete.

“Only the cheek?” Frank Thomas responded in shock.

“There’s no kissing on the kips in the middle of a baseball diamond, come on Frank,” Pete replies with a smirk.

Pete was shaken at the time and even started swearing at her. He tracked her down the next night to the strip club she worked at. however, and apologized for swearing and gifted her a bouquet of roses.

Where is Morganna the kissing bandit now?

Morganna officially retired from the "Kissing Bandit" act in 2000. In a rare interview, she discussed a variety of issues that led to her retreating into obscurity.

“It was fun, but there’s a time and place for everything, I think,’’ Morganna said while noting she suffered a cracked knee cap, a broken tailbone, and three cracked ribs at the hands of security. “You know, sometimes the rent-a-cops get a little carried away. That’s just part of it. That and the jail is just part of it.’’

Morganna left a lasting impression on the world of sports—one kiss at a time and also became famous enough to get her own baseball card and also to appear in Playboy twice.

She now lives near Columbus, Ohio, with her husband, Bill. She’s enjoying her time away from the spotlight and fame, and lives a very covert but happy life.

