"There's a lot of questions that need to be answered" - When Pete Alonso expressed disappointment over Mets' poor season

The 2021 season was a bit of an adjustment period for Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. They, alongside the rest of the MLB, were coming off a 2020 season where they could only play 60 games due to COVID-19.

They finished the 2021 season with a record of 77-85, missing the postseason. It was a disappointing year as the club felt good with a group of Alonso, Francisco Lindor, and Javier Baez, but it proved not to be enough.

However, this did not discourage Alonso. When talking about the upcoming season, he was more than ready to put this team on his back and bring them success, via Sports Illustrated's Pat Ragazzo.

"There's a lot of questions that need to be answered. For me personally, I want to be able to get this team over the edge," said Alonso.

Alonso knew this team had the talent to put it all together, they just needed to do just that. He wanted his club to play in the biggest games in October and having champagne showers afterward.

"I want to be one of those cornerstone guys that's on the field dogpiling and champagne showering at Citi Field. I want to be that" said Alonso.

Pete Alonso now has the chance to be that guy for the Mets in 2025

New York Mets - Pete Alonso (Photo via IMAGN)

While Pete Alonso wanted to bring glory to the Mets following the 2021 season, he has a chance to do so in 2025. The four-time All-Star is returning to the Big Apple after a difficult free agency period.

Alonso and the Amazins agreed on a two-year, $54 million contract with an opt-out. He will be given the opportunity to test out free agency next season if he so chooses.

Bringing Alonso back tremendously helps the club. They would have had a hole at first base with a group of guys battling for both corner spots.

Now, Alonso will be a much-feared hitter at the top of the lineup. This will be a team that many opposing pitchers do not look forward to pitching against. Alono, Francisco Lindor, and Juan Soto can do a ton of damage.

On paper, this team has what it takes to win the NL East and make a deep run in the playoffs. All they need to do is stay healthy and keep their foot on the gas pedal.

