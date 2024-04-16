“There’s not much more you could ask for” - Former MLB player reflects on the honor of wearing Jackie Robinson’s number.

In a moving moment at Citi Field, former Mets player Butch Huskey reflected on the privilege of wearing Jackie Robinson’s famous No. 42 jersey, which has come to represent bravery and change in Major League Baseball.

"To be able to put the number on my back, get the OK to wear it, and then have Mrs. Robinson’s blessing to wear the number, there’s not much more you could ask for." - Huskey said during Jackie Robinson day.

The event took place on the 77th anniversary of Robinson breaking the color barrier. His wife, 101-year-old Rachel Robinson, was there to honor his lasting legacy. Rachel’s presence underscores the importance of number 42, retired across all MLB teams, but on this day, players traditionally wear it to honor Robinson’s contributions.

Huskey, who wore the number for the New York Mets from 1993 to 1998, expressed his respect for both Jackie and Rachel Robinson. Huskey said that the experience had a big effect on both his job and his personal life as one of the players who were allowed to keep wearing it until their retirement.

"Playing at the professional level is the highest level, but to get something like that bestowed on you, makes it that much more special. It makes you play a little bit harder." - Huskey reflected.

Jackie Robinson Day was very emotional at Citi Field on Monday.

Jackie Robinson’s grandson threw the ceremonial first pitch at Citi Field. There were also touching speeches about Robinson’s role as a leader not only in sports but also in forging social change. For many, the event was a vivid memory of Jackie Robinson’s fight and victory over hardship and bravery through the years.

Jackie Robinson Day is a vivid memory of his fight and contributions to the game of baseball.

As the last MLB player to have worn No. 42, Huskey’s reflections provided a link between Robinson’s time and our own, highlighting how relevant Robinson’s achievements are, even today. Huskey’s remarks expressed the honor and duty of donning a number that will always stand for bravery, strength, and the ongoing fight for equality.

