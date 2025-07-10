"There's one problem" - Trevor Bauer makes blunt admission before showdown with Shohei Ohtani's old team 

Trevor Bauer is currently competing in the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan. The former MLB pitcher represents the Yokohama DeNa Bay Stars, where he has put up some strong performances.

During a start against the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters on June 6, Bauer pitched a complete game. In nine innings, he earned just one run on seven hits, four walks and four strikeouts. He got the win with the Bay Stars prevailing 2-1 in a close fight that also saw Fighters pitcher Hiromi Itoh go the full length.

As a vlogger and social media personality, Bauer regularly posts parts of his appearances with a special voiceover, giving viewers an insight into his thought process while pitching.

He posted a reel from his start against the Fighters. Bauer described the Fighters as Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's old team. Before switching over to the MLB, the two-way phenom played for five seasons in Hokkaido, earning a 42-15 record as a pitcher and hitting at .284 with 166 RBIs and 48 home runs.

"This is Shohei Ohtani, old team, the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters, before he was an MVP, before the home runs in triple digits in MLB, Shohei was breaking radar guns and hitting bombs right here in Japan, all with this team, and today I'm facing them," Bauer said.

The former NL Cy Young winner then took viewers through a bases-loaded 'problem' and how he worked out of the jam.

"But there's one problem. The bases are loaded. We've only got one out, and there's no room for mistakes."

This is Bauer's second stint in the NPB. After his departure from the major leagues, he joined the Bay Stars for the 2023 season. Last season, he played for Mexico's Diablos Rojos before heading back to Japan. He currently has a 4-7, 4.06 ERA this season with 97 strikeouts.

Trevor Bauer wins default judgment in settlement violation claim

Last month, Trevor Bauer and his legal team earned a major judgment when a Los Angeles Court ruled a settlement violation claim against his sexual assault accuser Lindsey Hill, in his favor. The judge found Hill guilty of violating the confidentiality settlement clause of a previous litigation between the two parties by stating publicly that Bauer had paid her compensation.

According to USA Today, there were 22 alleged violations and an additional breach of the clause, leading to $220,000 in fines ($10,000 each as per the settlement). The judge also granted Bauer to be paid for attorney fees and other logistical costs amounting to $309,832.02 to be paid by Hill. She has since publicly expressed her desire to appeal the decision.

