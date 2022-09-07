“There’s a reason Dusty has never won anything” “How are Yuli and JJ on this f***g team” - Houston Astros fans furious with manager's late-inning decisions in a disappointing loss to Texas Rangers

The Houston Astros hosted the Texas Rangers in the second game of a three-game series at Minute Maid Park. The Astros took the first game of the series on Monday, but the Rangers managed to win a close game by a score of 4-3 tonight.

It was a disappointing loss for the Houston Astros as the team had plenty of opportunities to score with runners in scoring position. The team went just 1-for-11.

Many fans took to Twitter to react to the disappointing loss. One fan blamed manager Dusty Baker for the loss as he failed to pinch hit for Yuli Gurriel, among others who have struggled. Gurriel has batted .237 this season and is 10-for-55 in his last 15 games.

JustThisChris @JustThisChris @astros Dusty Baker waiting till Astros are losing to go to the pen. Absolutely the worst manager in the league. There's a reason Dusty has never won anything. @astros Dusty Baker waiting till Astros are losing to go to the pen. Absolutely the worst manager in the league. There's a reason Dusty has never won anything.

Fans would rather see slugger Trey Mancini start at first base over Gurriel.

Htownforever @HTownForever32 @astros Send yuli to triple A put Mancini first base @astros Send yuli to triple A put Mancini first base

Other fans questioned why Baker started a struggling J.J. Matijevic at DH as he is batting .215 for the season.

Barca @Brandon681018 @astros how are yuli and JJ on this fuking team @astros how are yuli and JJ on this fuking team

After tonight's performance with runners in scoring position, fans are saying the team is "unclutch".

Ryan Williams @RyanWil46069902 @astros This team is the most unclutch team late in games I have ever seen I mean the 2015 team was more clutch than this team I would rather @astros This team is the most unclutch team late in games I have ever seen I mean the 2015 team was more clutch than this team I would rather

The Astros offense has struggled as a team lately. In their past 10 games, the team is averaging 3.1 runs per game. This is certainly not a winning formula.

Even slugger Yordan Alvarez has struggled in the second half of the season, batting .248 with a .696 OPS over his last 30 games. The Astros will need Alvarez to get back to form with the playoffs approaching.

Kellan @unreckable @astros Bruh can we please score some runs, what happened to our offense. SOMEONE PLEASE WAKE UP YORDONG @astros Bruh can we please score some runs, what happened to our offense. SOMEONE PLEASE WAKE UP YORDONG

Losing to a Texas Rangers team that is in a rebuild is not encouraging with the playoffs approaching. While it is just one game, to lose this close at home is unacceptable.

Joe @SportsguyJoe15 @astros Losing to a team thats actually trying lose the rest of its games is an accomplishment. Congrats! @astros Losing to a team thats actually trying lose the rest of its games is an accomplishment. Congrats!

The Houston Astros look to maintain their lead in the standings

Overall, a tough loss for the Houston Astros as they still maintain a commanding lead for the best record in the American League. The Astros' record now sits at 87-49; 5.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees for the #1 overall seed.

The Houston Astros will look to bounceback and take the rubber match of the three-game series with the first pitch scheduled for 8:10 PM EDT.

Cristian Javier gets the start for the Houston Astros. He enters play with a 8-9 record with a 3.07 ERA and 157 strikeouts. He will be up against Rangers pitcher Cole Ragans. Ragans enters with a 0-2 record with a 4.42 ERA.

