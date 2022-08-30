"There’s no words for what I witnessed tonight. Worst loss in franchise history" - Philadelphia Phillies stunned by Arizona Diamondbacks' biggest comeback win in franchise history

It's always sunny in
Philadelphia Phillies Arizona. In what can only be described as a sensational meltdown, the Philadelphia Phillies surrendered 13 unanswered runs after leading 7-0 in a loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The game finished 13-7 in favor of the D-backs, who improved the team's record to 60-67. The Philadelphia Phillies, on the other hand, hampered their chances in the race for the National League East crown.
The silver lining for the Phillies is that they are still 1.5 games ahead of the final Wild Card spot in the NL. However, Phillies fans weren't impressed with the team's performance against the bottom-dwelling Diamondbacks.
The Arizona Diamondbacks rallied from seven runs down for their biggest comeback win in franchise history. Madison Bumgarner's abyssmal start saw him give up seven runs on 11 base hits in 3.2 innings, putting the game almost out of reach for the D-backs.
Bryce Harper started the scoring for the Phillies with an RBI double in the very first inning. Philadelphia continued to pile on through J.T. Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber. The latter pushed the lead to seven with his three-run blast in the top of the fourth. It was Schwarber's 36th homer of the season.
Arizona debutant Corbin Carroll, however, had other ideas about how the game should end. Carroll hit a two-RBI double that claimed the lead for the Diamondbacks over the Philadelphia Phillies 9-7. It was the rookie's first ever major league hit.
Arizona wouldn't look back as they would score six runs in back-to-back innings topped off by Stone Garrett's solo bomb in the eighth. The rookie Carroll finished the game with a double, two RBIs, and two runs for his first MLB start.
Philadelphia Phillies dismantled by the Diamondbacks
There could be some questions in the Philadelphia Phillies' dugout after their perplexing loss to Arizona. The bullpen didn't impress as Christopher Sanchez surrendered five earned runs in just two-thirds inning pitched. After a respectable start from Ranger Suarez, the Phillies couldn't keep the boughs of the ship stable.
This was in contrast to the D-backs' pitching staff. After Bumgarner's horrible start, the bullpen was clinical and issued no hits for the remaining 5 1/3 innings.
The collapse against Arizona will certainly invoke some memories for the Phillies faithful from last season. After going 17-11 in August 2021, the Phillies would end the season by going 14-16 and would miss the playoffs.
It would be a situation worthy of note if this was just a hiccup or the start of the pieces falling apart for the Phillies.