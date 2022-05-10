"There are few things in baseball as exciting as Shohei Ohtani flying around the bases for a close play at the plate" - Los Angeles Angels superstar electrifies with clutch play in ninth inning, puts team in division lead

The Los Angeles Angels dual-threat superstar Shohei Ohtani has already shown us he can hit and pitch. Now he's showing us that he can run, too.

The Sunday, May 8, game between the Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals went down to the wire. The Angels trailed the Nationals 2-4 going into the bottom of the ninth inning. With one out, the number nine hitter, Luis Rengifo, walked. That turned the lineup over for the red-hot Taylor Ward. He singled and sent Rengifo to third base. Mike Trout came up to bat next. Angels fans rose from their seats, hoping that the three-time American League MVP could tie or end the game.

But he struck out. Shohei Ohtani stepped into the box next. With two outs, the reigning MVP doubled to deep center field. Both Rengifo and Ward scored, tying the game for the Los Angeles Angels. Third baseman Anthony Rendon stepped up next and hit a single to center field. Ohtani was running on the pitch, but Nationals outfielder Victor Robles played the ball perfectly and scooped it on one hop. Ohtani rounded third. Robles threw a two-hopper to home plate. It was going to be close. Angel Stadium held its collective breath.

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani shows off electrifying speed to walk the game off

Brandon Marsh and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels celebrate the walk-off victory.

Ohtani slid into home plate, extending his full 6' 3" frame toward the base. Nationals catcher Riley Adams grabbed the ball and turned to tag the Angels superstar. It was extremely close. The home plate umpire hovered over Adams and swung both arms outward. Ohtani was safe. He hopped up and began celebrating with his ecstatic teammates. The Los Angeles Angels had walked it off at home, taking the series 2-1.

Twitter immediately reacted. MLB analyst Kyle Glaser wrote that Shohei Ohtani's speed as he raced around the bases was one of the most exciting things you'll see in the MLB.

Kyle Glaser @KyleAGlaser



There are few things in baseball as exciting as Shohei Ohtani flying around the bases for a close play at the plate.

"There are few things in baseball as exciting as Shohei Ohtani flying around the bases for a close play at the plate." - @ Kyle Glaser

It's true. Ohtani is a marvellous pitcher. He can hit home runs with 115+ mph exit velocity. As it turns out, he can also fly around the bases. Is there anything Ohtani can't do? Apparently not. Here's another angle of his game-winning slide.

大谷翔平 ⚾️ Ohtani Shohei ❶❼ @shoheisaveus

"I will always send Shohei Ohtani home, his speed is just unbelievable and that stride"

Now we look forward to seeing Ohtani steal some bases. Clearly, he's got the speed to pull it off.

