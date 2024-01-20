"There are things I could have done a little better" - Shohei Ohtani contemplates his shortcoming despite stellar individual year

Although he was already considered a top name, Shohei Ohtani's popularity has hit the roof since the announcement of his contract with the Dodgers last December. With a total value of $700 million, Ohtani's contract is the largest in professional sports history.

As such, the 29-year old has seen interest in his personal life spike of late. From biographic documentaries to the never-ending stream of media attention, Ohtani's name has dominated the public square more than anyone else of late.

In a recent interview with Japanese outlet Dip Orientation, Ohtani shed some light on his background, as well as his motivation for entering baseball. Rather candidly, the two-way star opened up about his family's love for baseball, and reflected on his career so far.

"In a new interview with Dip Orientation, Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani opened up about how he fell in love with the game of baseball!" - Dodgers Nation

In the interview, the new Los Angeles Dodgers star claimed that although he had much to be proud of in his career, that "there are things I could have done a little better." Additionally, Ohtani claimed that there still exist many career objectives for him to strive towards.

In the interview, Shohei Ohtani touched on March's World Baseball Classic, which saw him strike out former teammate Mike Trout to win the tournament for Japan. Ohtani referred to the WBC victory as a "goal", and stipulated that winning a World Series is a target that still hangs over him.

"Shohei Ohtani dazzled in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Take a look back at his top moments from the tournament" - FOX Sports: MLB

Under the terms of his deal with the Dodgers, Ohtani will draw a mere $2 million in salary until 2034, marking a decrease of $28 million from his 2023 salary with the Los Angeles Angels. However, the $680 million balance will become payable on an incremental basis when his contract expires in a decade.

Shohei Ohtani maintains incredible humility despite stellar career so far

In addition to a Rookie of the Year, and two MVP Awards, Ohtani is the first player ever to record more than 100 RBIs while striking out at least 100 batters in a single season. This, coupled with a list of other achievements render the star as one of the most special, and unique players that ever existed. For him to acknowledge shortcomings, even rhetoric ones, speaks to a truly special brand of humility.

