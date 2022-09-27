"There was no threat, which is why Meghan did not need any orders of protection" - Former All-Star Jim Edmonds' rep clears the air after ex-wife Meghan King dropped restraining orders months after filing them

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds' ex-wife Meghan King has withdrawn both of the protective orders she had issued against him. PEOPLE magazine confirmed that King’s attorney has dropped both the protective orders—one against Edmonds and one for a kid, which was asked for but not granted.

Following the dismissal, Edmonds' representative, Steve Honig, gave PEOPLE magazine an exclusive statement on behalf of Edmonds.

“There was no threat, which is why Meghan did not need any orders of protection."

Edmonds recently married Kortnie O’Connor. Referring to her, Edmonds issued another statement, which was shared by his rep.

“Jim is looking forward to putting all this nonsense behind him as he begins his new life with Kortnie and continues to focus on the needs of his children.”

King also spoke to PEOPLE and shared:

"As I continue to heal I've become enlightened and more aware of what I've been through and how to handle it. Let's just say I'll remain protected and safe with a binding document not accessible to the public.”

Here are some pictures from Edmond and Connor’s wedding at Villa d’Este.

"Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for being my rock. I love you!!!!" – Jim Edmonds

The duo announced their engagement in August 2021.

"We are so blessed to have our family and each other. Kortnie and I would like to wish all of you Happy Holidays." – Jim Edmonds

Edmonds, who was renowned for his defense, was a powerful hitter as well. Fans of the St. Louis Cardinals call him "Jimmy Baseball," "Jimmy Ballgame," and "The Jibmaster" with affection.

Jim Edmonds and Meghan King’s rocky marriage

After parting ways with Allison Jayne Raski, Edmonds wed Meghan King, who featured in "The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Edmonds and King’s marriage was tumultuous and the couple split in 2019. They share three children, daughter Aspen and twin boys Hayes and Hart.

King accused Edmonds of having an affair with their 22-year-old nanny. He refuted the claims, but their divorce was settled in May 2021.

Jim Edmond with ex-wife Meghan King.

Jim Edmonds worked as a commentator and center fielder for Bally Sports Midwest. From 1993 through 2010, he was a member of multiple MLB teams, including the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres.

