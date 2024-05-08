"There he was" - Olivia Dunne shares her perfect Sunday view as boyfriend Paul Skenes dominates from the mound in MiLB Game

Olivia Dunne was in attendance at Victory Field in Indianapolis to watch her boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch in the minor leagues. Skenes has been dominant from the mound in all his starts for the Indianapolis Indians. During Sunday's start, he gave up his maiden home run as a starting pitcher after turning pro in 2023.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend and current NCAA gymnastics champion with the LSU Tigers, Olivia Dunne, took a comfortable seat near the Indians bullpen, where she shared a TikTok video showcasing Skenes getting ready for his Sunday's outing in the minor league. Take a look at the video here with a voiceover that says, "And there he was on my type of Sunday."

Despite giving up a home run on Sunday, Skenes has been phenomenal so far in the minor league for the Pirates triple-A affiliates, the Indianapolis Indians. In his seven starts so far in the campaign, Skenes has given up three ERs on 17 hits and struck out 45 batters in 27.1 innings pitched. He has a miserly ERA of 0.99.

Skenes was selected as the first overall pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 2023 MLB draft and received the highest signing bonus in the big leagues, which stood at $9.6 million.

Just like his girlfriend Livvy Dunne, he too won it all with the LSU Tigers in the 2023 NCAA College World Series, which marked the seventh championship title for LSU in their collegiate baseball history.

Olivia Dunne enjoyed a nice dinner date with Paul Skenes after Sunday's MiLB outing

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes shared a nice romantic date at St. Elmo's in Indianapolis after Skenes' minor league game. Earlier, Livvy was captured enjoying an order of chicken tenders while cheering her boyfriend from the stands at Victory Field.

While Skenes is eyeing a big league nod from the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, Olivia is commanding some of the biggest NIL deals in US collegiate sports history. Her recent collaboration with Passes took her NIL earnings to another level among all college athletes.

