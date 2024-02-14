"There are no wasted movements in his mechanics” - Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow amazed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto's 'explosive' workouts

Spring training is upon us, and following a record-breaking offseason, the Dodgers will hope this expensively-assembled squad clicks from the get-go. Two of the biggest signings for the Dodgers this offseason were Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700 million deal, whereas the Japanese hurler penned a 12-year, $325 million deal to kick off his MLB career. The club is training at their spring training home in Glendale.

Yamamoto, who is yet to pitch in the majors, left fellow pitchers Walker Buehler and Tyler Glasnow in awe. Yamamoto's mechanics was a center of attraction, as Buehler was left 'curious.' Speaking after their first spring training session for the season, this is what they had to say about the new signing.

“It comes out of his hand really good. He spins it great. I'm just kind of curious to get my eyes on the whole picture of it,” Buehler said about Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

Tyler Glasnow, who was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this offseason, was also impressed and applauded his pitching technique:

“I've seen people like that. I just think he's really wiry and really strong. I don't know if size necessarily matters but I think he can just collect himself very efficiently. There are no wasted movements in his mechanics,” Glasnow said. [via Alden Gonzalez of ESPN].

Further describing his biomechanics, Glasnow added:

“With a leg kick or not, I think about the way he distributes his weight. I don't know if he necessarily needs a leg kick. He just moves so well. You can just tell he's so athletic. So, I'm not surprised at all. I think once I saw him throw I was like, ‘Duh he throws a hundred.' He's just so explosive."

How does the Dodgers starting rotation look? Is this World Series winnable?

Despite a 100-win season, the Dodgers season was cut short by the Arizona Diamondbacks, who swept them in the NLDS rounds. One of the big reasons for this was their starting pitchers, who were below par, to say the least.

However, it seems the addition of Yamamoto and Glasnow will serve nicely for the World Series-hopeful side. Buehler, who missed the entirety of the 2023 season following Tommy John surgery, will also return to the rotation.

One of the Dodgers' cornerstones and three-time Cy Young winner, Clayton Kershaw, is also returning on a one-year deal. Bobby Miller is expected to take up the fifth starting spot since Julio Urias is on administrative leave.

