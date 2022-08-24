"There are Yankees fans that think Brian Cashman era is about to come to an end" - MLB Insiders debate over New York Yankees GM's future with the organization 

The talking point around MLB is just how bad the New York Yankees have been as of late. Sitting atop the AL East, New York went 6-20 in the month of August. The team is struggling offensively and defensively. Aaron Judge, who started the year off scorching hot offensively, has been relatively cold as of late.

With the team starting off the year so promising, fans are wondering what is going wrong with the ballclub. Some fans are starting to point the blame at Yankees GM Brian Cashman.

"There are Yankees fans that think the Brian Cashman era is coming to an end." - MLB Network

Through July 9th, the Yankees were 61-24. Since July 10th, the Yankees have gone 13-24. They look like they're a completely different team now. In a division that includes the Tampa Bay Rays and the Toronto Blue Jays, New York can't afford to keep slipping.

The Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009. Fans have been frustrated by their team's inability to consistently perform in the postseason. It also doesn't help that the New York Mets are having a great season this year, leading the NL East.

"This team has to win the world series, in my opinion, for him to stay."

The New York Yankees have the roster to win a World Series this year. They have been without outfielder Giancarlo Stanton since July 26th. He's expected to return to the Yankees' lineup this week. This will give their lineup the extra power they were missing. Stanton's return will also relieve some offensive pressure from Aaron Judge.

New York Yankees fans believe that they got worse over the trade deadline

"He's had a very bad trade deadline up to this point."

New York acquired pitcher Frankie Montas at the trade deadline. He hasn't looked good since putting on the pinstripes, giving up 14 runs in his last 14 innings pitched.

The Yankees also acquired outfielder Harrison Bader, trading for pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Harrison Bader has not played a game for New York as he is recovering from injury. Jordan Montgomery, who was traded to the St. Louis Cardinals, has gone 4-0 since the trade.

The other was Fernando Valenzuela with the Dodgers in 1981. Jordan Montgomery of the @Cardinals is the second MLB pitcher in the modern era to go 4-0 with no more than 1 run allowed over his first 4 starts with a team.The other was Fernando Valenzuela with the Dodgers in 1981. Jordan Montgomery of the @Cardinals is the second MLB pitcher in the modern era to go 4-0 with no more than 1 run allowed over his first 4 starts with a team.The other was Fernando Valenzuela with the Dodgers in 1981.

The New York Yankees are still on pace to win a hundred games this season. While it doesn't look good right now, New York has a team capable of winning it all in October. With that being said, if New York doesn't make a deep playoff run this year, Cashman's future with the Yankees could be in jeopardy.

