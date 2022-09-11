"Theres absolutely no way you guys acted the way you did yesterday to lose the lead one day later" - Atlanta Braves gets mocked by New York Mets fans after losing their win-streak to the Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners just ended the Atlanta Braves' eight-game win streak. The Mariners' pitching staff was clinical in the game tonight. George Kirby produced a gem for his seventh win of the season. The starter produced six innings of three-hit ball with no earned runs. Three other relievers checked in and gave up no further hits to Atlanta.

The Atlanta Braves were held to three hits and only scored on a fielder's choice. They've now given back the lead in the NL East to their rivals in the New York Mets. The Mets fans, of course, didn't fail to remind them.

deScherzer @mynamegef @Braves THERES ABSOLUTELY NO WAY YOU GUYS ACTED THE WAY YOU DID YESTERDAY TO LOSE THE LEAD ONE DAY LATER🤣🤣 @Braves THERES ABSOLUTELY NO WAY YOU GUYS ACTED THE WAY YOU DID YESTERDAY TO LOSE THE LEAD ONE DAY LATER🤣🤣

The Mets now have a 0.5 game advantage over the Braves in the division. Only Dansby Swanson and Vaughn Grissom managed to make base hits for the reigning champions.

Max Fried had a decent start, only giving up two runs on five base hits after six innings. However, it was the batting lineup of the Braves that came up short in this game.

The Braves will have another crack at the Mariners in the series-decider tomorrow.

Atlanta Braves fans come to team's defense after loss to the Mariners

The fanwar between the two bitter NL East rivals continues and getting stuck in the crosshairs are the Seattle Mariners and their fans. With the win over Atlanta, they've positioned themselves in the final American League Wild Card spot. The team has also won seven of their last 10 games.

The Atlanta Braves fans, although some were baffled by the loss to the Mariners, proceeded to defend the team from the mockery by Mets fans.

A-Gon @RealACGonzales7 @DannySpring97 @Braves At least it wasn't a loss to the Nats, Pirates or Marlins🤷 @DannySpring97 @Braves At least it wasn't a loss to the Nats, Pirates or Marlins🤷

Matt @ImMattATL



We will be back in 1st don't trip my boi. You still gotta play the Nats again 🤡 @Braves Don't want to hear shit from Mets fans. You didn't even win your series against these guys.We will be back in 1st don't trip my boi. You still gotta play the Nats again 🤡 @Braves Don't want to hear shit from Mets fans. You didn't even win your series against these guys. We will be back in 1st don't trip my boi. You still gotta play the Nats again 🤡👍

The two fanbases have been jawing at each other since the season began. The New York Mets had a vice grip in the NL East and the Braves were down 10.5 games from the top spot. But the Atlanta Braves managed to inch their way back to the top and took the lead in the division for the first time this season yesterday.

With both teams looking like they're comfortably closing in on a playoff spot, it would be interesting to see who will come out on top come the postseason.

