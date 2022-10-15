"These fools just don’t learn," "We steam rolled y’all last time we were in Seattle" - Houston Astros fans dismissive of potential challenges of playing on the road against the Seattle Mariners

The Seattle Mariners will host the Houston Astros in their first home playoff game on October 15 in Seattle in 21 years, and Astros fans are unphased.

Traveling on the road in the playoffs is never easy, as the Mariners found out in Houston, losing the first two games of the series. Now they will have a chance to perform in front of their loyal electric fans.

Mariners manager Scott Servais spoke on how difficult he expects it to be for the Astros to play in Seattle. After two losses, the Mariners need any advantage they can get, and playing on their home field might be exactly that.

Adam Wexler shared comments from Scott Servais that did not sit well with Houston Astros fans on Twitter.

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #ALDS #Mariners Scott Servais “I do know how hard it is to win on the road. It’ll be very hard for them to win in Seattle, I’ll tell you that.” @SportsTalk790 #Mariners Scott Servais “I do know how hard it is to win on the road. It’ll be very hard for them to win in Seattle, I’ll tell you that.” @SportsTalk790 #ALDS https://t.co/sSX76OOyA2

The Houston Astros and their fans have enjoyed plenty of success in road games over the past six years. Because of their success, they are largely unphased by what the Seattle Mariners crowd might have in store for them for game three.

However, there really isn't any way to know exactly what the crowd will be like given their lengthy postseason absence.

This statement has done more to embolden Astros fans than anything else. It is far from the first time that an MLB manager has tried to rally their fanbase, but fans still took it personally. There is also the chance that this comment will motivate the Astros to play with a little extra juice and look to end the series early.

The Astros have been much maligned since the 2017 cheating scandal was unveiled, so they are well versed in trash talk. It was an almost unanimous sentiment that these comments will look terrible after the next game of the series.

Alec @Framchise Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler #ALDS #Mariners Scott Servais “I do know how hard it is to win on the road. It’ll be very hard for them to win in Seattle, I’ll tell you that.” @SportsTalk790 #Mariners Scott Servais “I do know how hard it is to win on the road. It’ll be very hard for them to win in Seattle, I’ll tell you that.” @SportsTalk790 #ALDS https://t.co/sSX76OOyA2 scott, the astros have had a top 3 away record for the past like 6 years, we ain’t afraid of “seattle” twitter.com/adamjwexler/st… scott, the astros have had a top 3 away record for the past like 6 years, we ain’t afraid of “seattle” twitter.com/adamjwexler/st…

Seeing how different the series looks in Seattle rather than Houston will be fascinating, especially given how close the first two games have been.

The Houston Astros have the Seattle Mariners on the ropes going into Game Three

Division Series - Seattle Mariners v Houston Astros - Game Two

If the Seattle Mariners do not win game three at home, their playoff run and season is over. It has been a magical run for the underdog Mariners, but the team with the best record in the American League are close to ending it.

The Seattle Mariners have kept each game with the Houston Astros very close, they just can't turn them into wins. Whether that is due to a disparity in experience or talent, the Astros have the edge. Only time will tell if Scott Servais' assertion about playing game three in Seattle will ring true.

Poll : 0 votes