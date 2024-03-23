“These guys are going to cause some damage” - Former Yankees All-Star believes in Aaron Judge and Juan Soto’s offensive power 

The New York Yankees have an All-Star studded outfield headlined by captain Aaron Judge, recent trade acquisition Juan Soto, Trent Grisham and Alex Verdugo. Even former Yankees icon and World Series champion, Bernie Williams, was in awe of the Yankees outfielder when he watched them play at George M. Steinbrenner Field:

“These guys practice with a purpose,” Williams said. “We talk before and after about communication, about trying to be the best unit out there. I think guys like Judge and Soto, who are better known for their offensive prowess, these guys are going to cause some damage.”

Williams also sang praise for the captain and mentioned that Judge will have a lot on his plate, but he's qualified to handle it:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Trying to get to every ball and making sure you’re the captain out there, it’s going to demand a lot more movement and a lot more wear and tear on his joints,” Williams said. “It’s going to be a challenge, but I don’t think it’s something he can’t handle.”

Following Juan Soto's acquisition, Judge will see more time at center field this season. Williams further mentioned that Judge should have regular turns at the designated hitter spot to keep up with his performance:

“When you see a guy his size, it’s going to be interesting to see how much time he’ll have to take [off] from playing center so he can stay the offensive power that he is,” Williams said.

“He’s putting in a lot of work. I think he came in a lot lighter this year, and he’s still hitting the ball well. The guys he has on his sides are going to help him be a good center fielder. Grisham is going to give him a few days off, so I think they have that covered.”

Bernie Williams sheds light on Juan Soto's hitting prowess

The five-time All-Star also talked particularly about Juan Soto, remarking that his Spring Training hitting is as good as if he were in midseason already:

“If Spring ended a week before, he still would’ve been in midseason form,” Williams said. “His swing looks really good, and his approach and work ethic have been tremendous. He has very specific exercises that he works on to make sure his mechanics are as good as they can be at any time.”

Williams also wanted to make Soto aware of the New York fanbase, which at times can be impatient:

“If he starts hitting, they’re going to praise him. If it takes him a little while, he’s going to have to learn how to be patient with the fans,” Williams said. “One thing is for sure, they are very consistent about demanding excellence from their players and the people that wear the pinstripes."

The Yankees will be up against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Mar. 28. Nestor Cortes Jr. will take the mound for the Yankees.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.