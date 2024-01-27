“So beautiful” - Fans enchanted as Andrew McCutchen’s wife Maria radiates maternal elegance in a baby bump photoshoot

In December 2023, Pittsburgh Pirates star Andrew McCutchen's wife Maria announced her pregnancy. They took to Instagram to share the news with their fans.

Maria recently shared images from the maternity photoshoot on Instagram with the caption:

Wasn’t going to do a maternity shoot since it’s my fourth baby☺️ but I feel so good in my skin when I’m pregnant that I never want to forget these days❤️.

Fans were quick to react to the post.

One fan commented:

"You are such a beautiful couple."

Fans react to Maria's maternal photoshoot post

Andrew and Maria are parents of three. Their eldest son, Steel Stefan, was born on November 27, 2017. Their second son, Armani, came into their life on December 24, 2019; on October 25, 2021, they had their daughter, Ave Maria.

Maria McCutchen announced pregnancy in adorable Instagram post

MLB star Andrew McCutchen's wife Maria posted an adorable picture of her and her three kids to announce her pregnancy. In the post, Maria mentioned that the new member of their family is due in March 2024.

In the picture, her kids were seen touching the baby bump along with a brightly lit tree and a couple of soft toys in the background. The post had a caption that read:

Baby #4✨ We are so grateful and excited for another little princess to join our family!💕👛. Coming early March⚾️

McCutchen and Maria first met at the PNC Parkin in 2009, when the veteran OF was a part of he was a part of the Pirates' Cannonball Crew. After a few years of relationship, the MLB star proposed to Maria in 2013 and married in 2014.

