"These look so good on the field" - Cardinals fans elated as team debuts brand new City Connect uniforms

The St. Louis Cardinals were the latest team to unveil their new City Connect uniforms. The club stuck to their roots, keeping their traditional red but adding some flare.

The club debuted their new uniforms for the first time on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs. While they have gotten good reception, they looked even better on the field.

This is the first time the Cards have had a red jersey for the regular season in franchise history. The jersey features "The Lou" across the chest with two birds balancing on a bat.

The hat was kept pretty simple, with "STL" reading across. Fans will also notice a Gateway Arch patch on the sleeve of the jerseys.

"These look so good on the field" - one fan posted.

"I like the jerseys, I like the team, let's go!" - posted another.

"City Connects are perfect" - posted another.

Cardinals fans are more than happy with how their club's City Connect uniforms have come out. They certainly tie into the community and fit the team well.

"These are heat on TV NGL" - said another fan.

"These look way better on field than in the promos" - said another.

"Not a red jersey guy. These aren't bad at all" - said another.

The team is set to wear these uniforms 11 more times this season. So you do not have to worry if you missed out on your chance to catch the Birds in their new digs on Saturday.

Who else is set to unveil City Connect uniforms following the Cardinals?

As the St. Louis Cardinals unveiled their City Connect uniforms, the Toronto Blue Jays are next on the list to unveil theirs. They will do so next week on May 31.

After the Blue Jays, the Minnesota Twins and the Los Angeles Dodgers will finish the 2024 City Connect unveils. The Twins will reveal theirs on June 14, with the Dodgers set for June 21.

After that, every team. except for the New York Yankees and the Oakland Athletics. will have City Connect uniforms. When the City Connect uniforms were originally announced, it was stated that all 30 teams would get one.

There's no word on exactly why the two clubs don't have a City Connect uniform yet. Fans will have to hold onto hope that they will get them next season.

