“These might be the worst uniforms in all of sports” – Fans troll Tigers City Connect jerseys as they make home debut

The Detroit Tigers were among the newest teams to show off their City Connect uniforms. While unveiling the uniforms earlier in the week, Friday was the first time the fans saw them live and in action.

Like other City Connect uniforms, these tie heavily to the city. The jerseys feature "Motor City" boldly across the chest, tying into the city's huge automotive industry.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While other City Connect uniforms have gotten big praise around the league, like the New York Mets, this one has not. There are some things that stand out with these uniforms, but not in a good way.

The hats are not something the fanbase is all that excited about. They are pretty plain, alongside the batting helmets. There were certainly some hits and misses with this set.

"These might be the worst uniforms in all of sports" - one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"My eyes are bleeding" - posted another.

Expand Tweet

"Looks like an XFL uniform from a team that's now bankrupt" - posted another.

Some fans believe that these are the worst uniforms in all of sports. While that is a bit harsh, they expected these uniforms to be much better.

"Those look AAA. Disappointing" - said another fan.

"The same unis the slowpitch try-hards wear" - said another.

"That hat is so bad" - said another.

Fans are comparing these uniforms to those of slowpitch softball players. That is certainly not the comparison you want to make here.

Diving deeper into the Tigers City Connect uniforms

Detroit Tigers - Casey Mize (Image via USA Today)

There was a lot of thought that went into crafting the Tigers' new City Connect uniforms. The front office believes they have paid tribute to the city as well as the old traditions of the club.

The dark navy blue on the uniforms represents the club's tradition, while the brighter blue represents the future.

The bold "Motor City" on the front of the jersey pays tribute in more ways than one. The font used for the lettering reflects a racing style.

The Cleveland Guardians will be the next team to unveil their new City Connect uniforms. They plan on releasing them on May 17 while the St. Louis Cardinals will unveil theirs on May 25.

The Toronto Blue Jays, Minnesota Twins, and Los Angeles Dodgers will round out the teams unveiling their City Connect jerseys this season. That leaves only the Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees as the only clubs without City Connect uniforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback