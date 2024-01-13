"These two parties needed each other" - MLB insider believes Yankees' Marcus Stroman signing makes perfect sense

Marcus Stroman is now a New York Yankee after signing a two-year $37 million deal. This offseason, the righty ace was one of the big names available on the free agency market.

The two-time All-Star was forthright about the Bronx Bombers back in time, which makes Yankees fans question the Yankees' decision to sign him this offseason.

The Yankees have been desperate to add quality to their rotation. Stroman, despite past controversies, has qualities that could bolster Aaron Boone’s pitching staff. If the Yankees can make the most out of Stroman, it would be a win-win for the club and the player.

In a recent episode of Foul Territory, MLB insider Ken Rosenthal explained how the team and Stroman needed each other. He said,

“In this situation, what happened was, these two parties needed each other. Stroman seemed to need a landing spot. Obviously, the competition was not necessarily what he anticipated because he signed for $37 million.”

“The Yankees needed the starting pitcher, and they didn’t want to spend what it’s going to take at the current rate for Blake Snell, and they weren’t certain by any stretch of the imagination of getting Jordan Montgomery, a pitcher that they traded because they felt he wasn’t capable of being in their playoff rotation.”

“There was a need for both parties to come together. Those words that were said in 2019, maybe it’ll motivate Stroman, but it seems to me it’s four years ago now and I would expect that everyone’s moved on.”

Marcus Stroman is now a part of a strong rotation

The Yankees deal has been a big decision in Marcus Stroman’s career. However, he has to work his way through to make a mark in the Yankees current rotation.

The Yankees have a strong rotation, headlined by reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole. They also have a healthy Nestor Cortes to bank on and look forward to.

However, it would be surprising if the Yankees did not add more before this offseason wraps up. Rumors of Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery remain afloat, and signing either would make this offseason a resounding success for Brian Cashman and Co.

