"These are the type of moves that winners make" - Former MLB pitcher applauds Cubs' Hector Neris deal amid Yankees interest

The Chicago Cubs acquired free agent reliever Hector Neris to a one-year, $9 million deal this Friday. Many other teams, especially the New York Yankees, were also eyeing the veteran right-hander, who had a stellar season with the Houston Astros in 2023.

This move could redefine the Cubs as serious contenders in the competitive National League Central Division. The team ranked sixth in the National League in ERA, with Milwaukee Brewers leading the pack.

David Aardsma, a former pitcher, believes that by adding a key reliever into their bullpen, the Cubs have made a smart and strategic move to strengthen an area crucial in high-pressure situations.

In a recent interview on Loud Outs on MLB Network Radio, Aardsma said-

“A guy like Hector Neris brings a lot more of that confidence that the game is over for a teammate. And you know what, the Cubs, who I think making moves like this puts them in that category we got to start talking to them as a serious contender to win that central. And these are the type of moves that winners make.”

According to Aardsma, Neris’ arrival changed the dynamic of the entire bullpen of the Cubs. He suggested that moves like acquiring Neris show the Cubs' commitment to excellence and place them as a serious contender in the central division.

Aardsma also expressed optimism about their ability to challenge teams like the Brewers and Cincinnati Reds.

Hector Neris' impact on the team

With the addition of Neris, it will have a psychological boost to the entire team. He will be a reliable closer for the Cubs, allowing the hitters to start the game with confidence and calmness. As Aardsma puts it, Neris brings a level of assurance that can be a game-changer for the Chicago Cubs.

Hector Neris, a 34-year-old right-handed pitcher, had a career-best year in 2023. In 71 regular-season appearances, Neris had a 1.71 ERA and 1.05 WHIP, with 77 strikeouts in 68.1 innings. He also had a 6-3 record and an ERA+ of 246. He helped Houston reach the ALCS for the fourth time in five years.

As the Cubs gear up for the upcoming season, fans and baseball enthusiasts will keep an eye on Hector Neris’ journey and his potential impact on the Cubs' goals.

