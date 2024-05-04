Today, for the first time in his nine-year MLB career, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was ejected from a game.

In the second game between the Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at the Bleacher Creatures' home arena, home-plate umpire Ryan Blakney ejected Judge in the seventh innings.

This certainly upset Bronx Bombers fans, and they turned to social media to voice their anger over the on-field umpire's call.

"These umpires are completely out of hand," a fan commented.

"Didn’t know the fans paid to see the ump show," another fan commented.

"This is such total f--king bullshit. Give me a f--king break with this f--king bullshit," another fan said.

"Fans never pay to see umpires. Umpires always think they are the most important. They are not," a fan replied.

"He is walking back to the Dougout man umpires are soft on all levels these days," a fan said in response to the umpire's behavior.

Judge had a good day at Yankee Stadium and went 4-for-2, scoring two runs and a RBI. The Yankees were leading with two runs when Tyler Holton struck him out in the seventh inning.

In full count, Judge left a low-cornered ball that Blakney called a strike. He stared at Blakney in disappointment as he was leaving the plate, then Blakney ejected Aaron Judge without warning.

Aaron Boone, the Yankees manager, stepped against Judge’s ejection immediately. After nine seasons, it was the Yankees captain’s first ejection, and Trent Grisham took his place at centerfield for the rest of the game.

Aaron Judge became the first Yankees captain to get ejected since 1994

According to Yes Network's Seth Rothman, Aaron Judge is the first New York Yankees captain to get ejected since Don Mattingly in 1994. In addition, he mentioned that legendary Yankees captain and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter was never forced to leave the game by umpires.

“Derek Jeter was never ejected during his MLB career. That was Aaron Judge's first career ejection. He is the first Yankees captain ejected since Don Mattingly on May 13, 1994,” Rothman tweeted.

Clarke Schmidt earned three runs today in five innings, but the Yankees bullpen managed to hold their lead to win the series against the Detroit Tigers. Anthony Rizzo had a blast as he went 4-for-2, scoring three RBI, including a home run. Juan Soto, Gleyber Torres, and Jose Trevino each produced a hit.

The Yankees now have the most wins in the American League with 22-13, followed by the Baltimore Orioles (21-11). However, the Orioles have a better winning percentage with .656, than the Yankees (.629).

