“These uniforms looks fire” – Phillies fans hyped as team rocks City Connect jerseys for first time vs Pirates

The Philadelphia Phillies are taking on the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday and will be rocking some new digs. The team will wear their new City Connect uniforms for the first time this season.

The jerseys have gotten many compliments since they were unveiled. They feature an alternate black, blue, and yellow colorway with "PHILLY" stamped across the chest.

21 teams now have City Connect uniforms, with Philadelphia being the latest. Eight more will be revealed this season, with the New York Mets set to unveil their new digs on April 26.

The uniforms have certainly captured the fanbase's attention. A good portion of fans believe the team did a great job with these jerseys and are excited to see the Phillies wear these throughout the year.

"These uniforms look fire" - one fan posted.

"The more I see them the more I want one" - antoher fan posted.

"They're so hot" - posted another.

While some City Connect uniforms have been a miss, most fans agree that these are a hit. Alongside their baby blue jerseys, Philadelphia has done a great job with their on-field apparel.

"Best City Connects in the MLB" - one fan said.

"These uniforms are good actually and those still hating have no love in their hearts" - said another.

"Okay.. They're really nice" - said another.

With all the uniform troubles the league has faced so far this season, it is good to see some positive feedback. Baseball fans can look forward to City Connect jerseys from the Rays, Tigers, Guardians, Cardinals, Blue Jays, and Twins later on.

Taking a closer look at the Phillies City Connect uniforms

City Connect uniforms have a special tie to their community, and the Phillies uniforms are no different. One of the first things you will notice with the new uniforms is the hat. On the hat sits the Liberty Bell with the city's skyline, and If you look closely at the chest, you will also see a cracked pattern to represent the Liberty Bell.

On the sleeve, you will see the saying "Philadelphia, City of Brotherly Love," with the Liberty Bell tying things together. There is no denying the city of Philadelphia is constructed throughout this uniform.

For fans wanting to see the club in their new digs, they plan on wearing them 11 more times after Friday.

