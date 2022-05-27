"These weren’t even remotely close", "S**t is so rough to watch" - MLB Reddit fans fed up with back to back wrong calls by first base umpire during the Houston Astros vs Cleveland Guardians game

The Houston Astros currently maybe the happiest team for the instant replay review. In a matchup against the Cleveland Guardians, Major League Baseball umpire Sean Barber blew back-to-back calls at first base.

Thankfully for the Houston Astros, both calls were overturned thanks to replay reviews as opposed to handing their opponents two extra outs. However, from an entertainment perspective, watching an umpire blow calls is a source of outrage for fans everywhere.

Fans on Reddit were livid over Sean Barber's umpiring against the Houston Astros

Although both plays ended up being overturned via replay, fans were still understandably upset at the lack of accuracy on display in Houston.

"1st base umpire Sean Barber misses back to back calls" -u/PrecedentialAssassin

Some fans, in moments of anger and frustration with the blatant errors, reached for comedy.

"Must have parked at a meter outside the stadium"- u/AlexJonesAdamsApple

This fan in particular added to the timless phrase "fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me," with a classic Major League Baseball villain added to the mix

"Fool me four times, you're Angel Hernandez"- u/DJDoubleDave729

Others reflected on how back in the past, fans would simply have to deal with the call that was made, regardless of how egregious is was.

"How did we survive the pre replay review era" u/Baseballfan999

While it can be frustrating, fans everywhere can agree on one thing. This system has helped the sport.

"Shit is so rough to watch especially with the consistently it's been happening this year. Least y'all won tho, since this is the type of stuff that can change games completely" - u/Padulsky21

Umpires are entitled to an off night every now and again. However, one Redditor was quick to point out that this was not the first time replays saved a game from being ruined by Sean Barber's inability to get the call right.

"Yes it was. I thought the same thing and looked it up. White Sox v Angels May 1 (angels won 6-5) 4 plays at 1st were challenged throughout the game. All 4 were overturned. Our buddy Sean was manning 1st that day." - u/ChiGuy133

There was a time in baseball in which fans seemingly didn't mind the errant call. It would produce the theatrics of a manager coming out and going nose to nose with the umpire as he kicked up dirt in a rage. However, the patience for human error has seemingly dried up.

"iTs tHe HuMaN eLeMeNt"-u/Mallee78

The Houston Astros went on to defeat the Cleveland Guardians and continue to lead the AL West

