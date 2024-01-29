"They are becoming a power threat" - Former MLB pitcher analyses Diamondbacks' hitting options following Joc Pederson's arrival

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a significant move this off-season by adding Joc Pederson to their roster for a $9.5 million one-year deal. Pederson, a two-time World Series champion with the Dodgers in 2020 and the Braves in 2021, is a valuable addition to the reigning National League Champions.

Former MLB pitcher Trevor May believes that this acquisition has made the Diamondback a formidable power threat. He praised their strategic approach to building a balanced lineup with both right- and left-handed hitters.

“So, like they’re becoming a power threat quickly and they have a lot of moving pieces they can do," May said to MLB Network Radio. "This is a very intriguing team. It’s a very solid like Uh, put together team and with a lot of really good experience and quality.”

May also praised Joc Pederson's clubhouse presence and leadership, highlighting his positive influence on any team he plays for. He notes that Pederson's positive reputation as a teammate can enhance the team's chemistry.

“And then just from a clubhouse presence no one’s ever said anything bad about having Joc Pederson in your clubhouse and so he can only add there. I think it’s a great, great deal for both sides,” May said.

Eugenio Suarez, Eduardo Rodriguez, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. bring a great set of skills to the Dbacks. Suárez is a potent right-handed batter, Rodriguez is a lefty pitcher, and Gurriel Jr. offers another right-handed bat. Adding Pederson to the roster is a wise move, as he is known for his left-handed power, which brings balance to the lineup and strengthens the team.

The Diamondbacks agreed to re-sign free agent outfielder Gurriel Jr. on a three-year, $42 million contract this off-season after he hit .289 with 24 home runs, 81 RBIs and a .261 batting average in 2023.

Joc Pederson’s recent hitting form can benefit Diamondbacks

Joc Pederson, 31, has a batting average of .235 with 15 home runs and 49 runs batted in (RBIs) in 128 games for the Giants last season. However, he performed significantly better in the playoffs, hitting .333 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 14 games.

Throughout his career, he has batted .263 and hit 19 home runs in 69 postseason games, including four in the World Series.

With the combination of veteran hitters and emerging talents, there’s a potential power boost on the Diamondbacks roster that makes them a power threat to other teams in the MLB.

