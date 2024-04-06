“They should boo their owner” - Dodgers fans fume as Shohei Ohtani’s tribute video gets booed at Angel Stadium

Shohei Ohtani has several fans in Anaheim, but the tables seem to be turning after his departure to the Dodgers. The two-way star has played for six years with the Los Angeles Angels and has several accomplishments under his name.

Angels fans have always cheered for Ohtani, but not anymore. The Angel Stadium had a tribute video of Ohtani and his accomplishments with other award winners throughout the franchise's history. Each time Ohtani's image came up, fans started to boo their former star.

While there might be several reasons for their behavior, Dodgers fans are not pleased with their response. Ohtani has developed a significant number of Dodger fans ever since his signing. Fans couldn't help but fume at the responses as they took to social media condemning the act.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

“They should boo their owner,” one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Those fans truly deserve Arte as the owner and the disfunction and misery that comes with it," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Comments continued to pour in as most Dodger fans were surprised and upset with their response from the Angels fans.

Dodgers invite fan who caught Shohei Ohtani's home run ball

Shohei Ohtani's home run ball controversy continues, and the Dodgers have stepped in. Ambar Roman was the fan who caught Ohtani's milestone home run ball, but it was taken back in a not-so-pleasant manner.

Roman stated she was escorted by security and asked to hand over the ball in exchange for two caps, a baseball bat, and another ball. She was also refused an authentication when she wanted to keep the ball for herself.

The fan was pressurized to make a quick decision and her husband felt they took advantage of her. To make up for their bad experience, the franchise invited Roman and her husband for an on-field experience.

While it's not certain that they will get to meet Shohei Ohtani, they still have a chance to get on the field. The Dodgers feel that there has been an injustice to the fans, especially after Roman and her husband admitted to the unexpected experience.

Ohtani's first home run ball with the Dodgers could be worth millions. However, the fans didn't care about the money but hoped the situation was handled better.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.