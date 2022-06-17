"They coming to save this franchise too?" "When in last place...call in reinforcements" - Colorado Rockies fans wary of seeing NFL stars Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson in MLB uniforms

NFL stars Peyton Manning and Russell Wilson paid a visit to the home of the Colorado Rockies in Denver, where they donned the uniforms of the city's MLB team. For fans of the baseball team, it is great to see the intracity support that exists between these sports franchises, yet they did not ignore the difficult position their team is in. Russell Wilson is, of course, the starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos, and Peyton Manning is a legendary figure in Denver Broncos and NFL history.

Colorado sports fans are currently in a golden age, with their hockey team in the Stanley Cup finals, their NBA superstar Nikola Jokic winning his second straight MVP, and now with their NFL team poised to be Super Bowl contenders after acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks this off-season.

The Colorado Rockies posted a picture of the NFL stars in the purple pinstipes to Twitter.

Hi Peyton & Russell Some new faces in the Purple Pinstripes today…Hi Peyton & Russell Some new faces in the Purple Pinstripes today…Hi Peyton & Russell 👀👋 https://t.co/UBkTQupk2T

It did not take long for fans of the Colorado Rockies to have a rather tepid response to seeing their football stars at the baseball park.

While there were some who had a positive reaction, fans certainly had a hard time finding the positives of being last place in the National League West.

Colorado Rockies fans make fun of their own team after seeing NFL stars in their MLB uniforms

Rockies fans are very loyal to their team.

Prior to leading the Seattle Seahawks to the only Super Bowl victory in franchise history, Russell Wilson was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in 2010. While Russell Wilson obviously made the right decision by sticking to football, he likely could have been a capable player in the MLB.

NFL fans in Denver were certainly happy when Russell Wilson donned their Broncos uniform, but MLB fans remain hesitant.

This fan hopes they are coming in to get the team out of last place in the division.

This fan is not happy with the general manager of the Colorado Rockies and expects him to make a move soon.

Criticism of the front office was a common response to this harmless photo opportunity.

This user is already declaring that both of these NFL stars could do better than outfielder Sam Hilliard.

This fan had some fun prediciting how the NFL players would perform in batting practice.

Cole @cmcole82 @Rockies @DangeRussWilson @Broncos @OmahaProd @NFLFilms If they take batting practice we need to see it. Just want to see Russ rake at the plate and I expect Peyton looks hilariously awkward. @Rockies @DangeRussWilson @Broncos @OmahaProd @NFLFilms If they take batting practice we need to see it. Just want to see Russ rake at the plate and I expect Peyton looks hilariously awkward.

The Denver Broncos themselves got in on the action, albeit in a more lighthearted tone than most of the fans.

This show of support for intracity sports teams from the NFL stars can go a long way toward uniting the fans, and it could help Russell Wilson be embraced by his new city.

