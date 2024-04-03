"They cough in your eyeball" - Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton shares 'tough' realities of being a mom

Astros ace picture Justin Verlander's supermodel wife, Kate Upton, posted a candid video for all the mothers out there, specifically the ones who, while dealing with their sick kids, fall sick themselves. Upton was upfront and shared the realities of taking care of a sick kid, all the while mentioning the toll that motherhood brings on a woman's immunity.

She started by saying:

"One thing I wish I knew before becoming a mom is when they are sick, you're sick."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She further weighed in on the thought process behind one's immune system before embracing motherhood, saying:

"You think before you have a kid you're like, 'Wow, I have the best immune system, I am never sick, flu come at me.'"

Finally, she talked about the implications for a mother's health and the toll that motherhood takes on their immune system. Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, said:

"Then you have a kid and they cough in your eyeball, you will be sick, you will catch everything. And honestly you are old so you'll catch it for longer and worse than them too and it's really sad."

"And you think you won't share your water with them but you will and they give you these sad eyes becasue they are so sick, so you'll snuggle them and kiss them too, it's tough."

Take a look at the video here:

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton are happy and proud parents to a daughter named Genevieve, who was born in November 2018, almost a year after the duo exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony held in Tuscany, Italy, with their friends and family members.

Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton will be returning to silver screens with the movie 'Sweet Dreams'

While Justin Verlander is pushing himself to the limit to make a quick comeback to the Houston Astros lineup, his wife Kate Upton will return to the silver screen after a hiatus, as she embraced motherhood with her daughter Genevieve.

JackAss star Johnny Knoxville's movie 'Sweet Dreams' is set to hit theaters on April 12 across most of the major screens in America. Both Justin Verlander and Kate were even present at the movie's premiere, along with the other cast members.

This is a movie about fellow rehab patients playing in a softball league to win a grand prize and shift out of the dilapidated rehab center, with Kate Upton in a cameo role.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.