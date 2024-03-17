WATCH: Justin Verlander's wife Kate Upton takes the field in upcoming softball drama 'Sweet Dreams' ft. Johnny Knoxville

Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander's wife, Kate Upton, is set to hit the limelight once again with her upcoming softball drama 'Sweet Dreams,' featuring 'JackAss' franchise star and creator Johnny Knoxville. The movie hits the theaters on Apr. 12.

Directed by Lije Sarki, it narrates the story of a man forced into a rehabilitation house named 'Sweet Dreams'. There, he meets others like him to sober up on life when he decides that the only way to make something positive out of their lives is to win the prize money involved with a softball league.

He starts training the group of misfits, who are later joined by Kate Upton, on the premise that everyone deserves a second chance in life to make things right, no matter their past.

Here's the video of the trailer:

Verlander's wife Kate Upton last featured in two movies in 2017, 'the Layover' and the James Franco masterpiece 'The Disaster Artist'. With her modelling career on hold since becoming a mother, this is a much-needed upstart for the former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model from Australia.

Justin Verlander married supermodel Kate Upton in Nov. 2017 and welcomed their only child, a daughter, Genevieve, a year later, just three days after celebrating their first wedding anniversary.

Kate Upton and Genevieve celebrated Justin Verlander's World Series win in 2022

After embracing fatherhood, Verlander vowed to pitch in his forties so that Genevieve could watch him play ball at the highest level. Verlander loves to spend time with his wife, Kate Upton, and daughter, Vivi.

It was solely Kate in attendance at the 2017 World Series when Verlander won his maiden Fall Classic title with the Houston Astros. Since then, the veteran pitcher won a third Cy Young Award and second World Series title with the Astros in 2022,.

Justin Verlander's dream of his daughter watching him pitch live came true as he attained glory and wrote his name into the history books.

