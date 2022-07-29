“They didn’t rule this an error?” “What in the h*ll did I just witness” - MLB World reacts to Trey Mancini's inside-the-park home run due to a defensive blunder by Tampa Bay Rays outfielder

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays squared off in an afternoon MLB matchup against two AL East rivals. The Orioles dominated the game, winning by a score of 3-0. During the game, in potentially his last Baltimore Orioles home game, Trey Mancini delivered in the clutch.

The veteran hit an inside-the-park home run thanks in large part to a blunder by the Tampa Bay Rays outfielder. A truly special moment for both Mancini and the Baltimore crowd.

Many fans across baseball took to Twitter to react to the improbable home run. Some are saying that the play should have been counted as an error instead of a home run. Everyone who witnessed had to agree, the outfielder definitely should have caught the ball. Instead, it hit him in the face.

Other fans cannot believe what they just watched. It really was an exciting and wild play to watch unfold.

The Rays manager agreed that the play was an error.

One fan stated that losing sight of the ball in the sun should not be an error and that they made the correct ruling.

Blahblahblah 🔞 @sfntntntwhstbwt @OConnor7 Losing the ball in the sun is never ruled an error and it didn't hit his glove. @OConnor7 Losing the ball in the sun is never ruled an error and it didn't hit his glove.

The play reminded some of the infamous Carlos Martinez home run aided by outfielder Jose Conseco back in 1993.

Overall, regardless of the ruling of an error or home run, it was still an extremely special moment for Trey Mancini and the Orioles. Hopefully for Orioles fans, it is not his last game at Camden as an Oriole. It will definitely be interesting to see if the team decides to be sellers or buyers at this year's deadline.

07/28: Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Highlights

Pitcher Drew Rasmussen pitches during today's Tampa Bay Rays v Baltimore Orioles game.

The Orioles and Rays game remained scoreless until the third inning when Anthony Santander hit an RBI double to make it 1-0 Orioles.

"Two bag Tony"-@Orioles

Then, Trey Mancini hit an improbable two-run inside-the-park home run to make it 3-0 Orioles in the 8th inning. What a play!

The Orioles' pitching staff was dominant, shutting out the Rays' hitters, holding them to a score of 3-0. The Orioles record now sits at 50-49. The Rays, on the other hand, dropped to 53-46.

