“They have dug themselves a huge hole” - MLB journalist senses 'urgency' within Astros squad amid bullpen struggles

The Houston Astros haven't started the season on expected lines, struggling on many fronts with the well-paid bullpen in the spotlight. The Astros bullpen is carrying an ERA of 4.77, placing them seventh from the bottom among all 30 ballclubs.

One key acquisition of Astros' bullpen this year was Josh Hader, who signed a record five-year, $95 million contract ahead of this season. However, money hasn't translated into performance, as he is off to a shaky start in Houston, pitching with an ERA of 6.39.

Such has been the condition of the Astros bullpen that Hader recently pitched 2.0 innings against the Cleveland Guardians to protect the lead.

This was the point of discussion in a recent segment on "The Foul Territory," where Chandler Rome of The Athletic recknoned Hader pitching multiple innings may have to do with the ball club sensing urgency.

"I think you saw it last night, the fact that they asked Josh Hader to pitch two innings, and it's April 30th. I mean, they're in urgency mode already," Rome said on the podcast.

"They know that they've dug themselves a huge hole. They know that when they've got a five-run lead in a game like they had last night, you've got to win that game. When you're using all of your leverage, guys, you have to win that game, and that's why Josh Hader last night bucked convention."

This was Hader's first time since 2019, that he registered six outs in a regular season game. Astros manager Joe Espada is certainly using his best pitcher on the best offensive day but the game still went close with the Astros prevailing for a 10-9 win on Tuesday.

Chandler Rome highlights Astros manager's desperation with lineup changes and pitching moves

After Dusty Baker announced his retirement last season, the Astros are now being led by Joe Espada. The expectations are higher given the team's consistency over the years and if they miss the postseason this year, this will be a huge letdown. Espada knows that and his managerial decisions also indicate that.

"I mean, Joe Espada moved Jose Abreu in the batting order after four games," Rome said. "He moved him down to eighth after 16 games. He moved Alex Bregman out of the cleanup spot after 23 games. He's mixing and matching. He's doing everything, I think, in his power.

"He's got the highest paid bullpen in baseball, and they've blown six saves," Rome added. "I mean, he's given the ball to relievers that any other manager would love to close a game for him, and they're just not getting the job done."

Rome finds Espada helpless and sees a lack of execution by the players as the main reason for their skid.

This has translated to their season record, with them lingering at the bottom of their division with a record of 10-20. Their division also includes the Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics, who are nowhere near as good as the Astros on paper but still have a better record.

The Astros need to find their rhythm sooner rather than later or else they won't be playing this October for the first time since 2015.

