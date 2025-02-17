"They didn't even enter Juan Soto bidding war" - Insider predicts Cubs losing Kyle Tucker to $7.55B-worth AL East team

The Chicago Cubs pulled a major acquisition in the offseason by trading Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros. Following his move, Tucker and the Cubs agreed to a $16.5 million salary for the 2025 season in January.

Kyle Tucker is heading into the final season of his contract and is expected to test free agency unless he signs an extension with the Cubs during the upcoming season.

However, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic feels Tucker's trade to the Cubs is a one-year deal and the chances of the former Houston Astros star signing an extension with Chicago is next to zero right now.

In the latest episode of the "North Side Territory" podcast, Mooney's co-host and MLB insider Sahadev Sharma delved into the Tucker-Cubs situation. Sharma was blunt with his opinion, saying (3:50 onwards):

"There is this sentiment that 'well, they didn't spend on Alex Bregman, they're saving, for Tucker.' I would not think in that fashion like that is no what's happened. It's just not like they're saving up for Tucker. There is going to be a bidding war for Kyle Tucker, assuming he's healthy and continues to perform like he's performed.

"There will be a bidding war for him and the Cubs are not set up to win bidding wars. They couldn't even win a mini-bidding war from Alex Bregman. They didn't even enter the Juan Soto bidding war and it's not because Jed Hoyer doesn't think Juan Soto is a good player."

While Sharma doesn't think the Cubs are in a position to compete for Kyle Tucker in his potential free agency at the end of the 2025 season, the MLB insider also fears losing out the star fielder to AL East juggernauts New York Yankees. The Yankees are worth $7.55 billion (Forbes) and won't shy away from spending on Tucker to strengthen the outfield.

"Kyle Tucker is going to be highly sought after (in free agency) and one obvious team that tried to trade for him is the New York Yankees," Sharma said. "It would probably make sense for them to go after him. They still need an outfielder in all likelihood. My guess is they're going to go after Kyle Tucker, and I don't think the Cubs are set up to win that."

Kyle Tucker did not try to sway Alex Bregman in free agency

While Kyle Tucker's future with the Cubs beyond 2025 is uncertain, the three-time All-Star is excited to be part of the team after his arrival at the Spring Training facility this week.

“Right now, I'm a Chicago Cub,” Tucker said. “I’m excited to be here and try to win games for the Cubbies.”

The Cubs were also with an outside chance of singing Tucker's former Astros teammate Alex Bregman in his prolonged free agency. While Tucker acknowledged he'd miss playing with the star third baseman, he didn't have any say in his decision to join the Boston Red Sox.

“Obviously, I’m sad that I’m not going to be able to play with him this year,” Tucker said. “But you never know what the future holds. He’s such a phenomenal person, player. I wasn’t trying to sway him one way or another. That’s a personal decision.”

Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney feel that Bregman, like Tucker, would be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season. If Jed Hoyer decides to flex his financial muscles, Tucker and Bregman could play together in the future, this time in Chicago.

