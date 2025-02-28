"They don't get enough love" - Kris Bryant names Rockies stars as two of the best defenders in MLB

Colorado Rockies slugger Kris Bryant considers his teammates Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel to be two of the best defenders plying their trade in MLB. Bryant believes Doyle and Tovar don't receive the plaudits they deserve because they play for a low-key, small-market team like the Rockies.

Kris Bryant won the 2016 World Series with the Chicago Cubs and was named the National League MVP that year. However, he has barely stayed on the field since signing for the Colorado Rockies in 2021. Meanwhile, Brenton Doyle and Ezquiel Tovar have emerged as their brightest young stars and won a Gold Glove last year at center field and third base, respectively.

On Friday, Kris Bryant discussed with MLB Network analyst Yonder Alonso at the Rockies spring training camp in Talking Stick, Arizona, about the young talent in the Rockies organization.

"Doyle and Tovar are two of the best defenders I've seen in the big leagues in my career," Bryant said. "I feel like they don't get enough love for what they do on the field. And they've both got a good head on their shoulders.

"I've faced a lot of the young prospects, the pitchers. They've got some stuff here," he added. "We don't get talked about that much here, but I'm excited about what I'm seeing."

The Rockies have finished last place in the NL West in the past three seasons and haven't reached the postseason since 2018.

"Doing my best to be on the field": Kris Bryant

Kris Bryant has not played more than 80 games in a season for the Rockies (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Colorado Rockies signed Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract in 2021, but he has spent much of his three-year spell on the sidelines.

The four-time All-Star is returning from a rib contusion suffered last year, which has kept him out of action since June.

"Obviously, I've dealt with a lot of injuries in the last few years. Really just doing my best to be on the field," Bryant said. "My workout during this offseason changed a little bit. Really focused on the lifting aspect, whereas in previous offseasons I was doing a lot of running and baseball stuff.

"But I really wanted to get stronger and get my core stronger so that my back can hold up for a full season," he added. "So far so good here in the camp."

Bryant played just 37 games for the Rockies last year. He has missed more than half the regular season in his three campaigns and has struggled with recurring back issues besides other injuries.

