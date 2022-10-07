"They got married on my birthday. It was the greatest gift anyone could have given me" - Meghan King calls her ex-husband Jim Edmonds' fourth marriage the "best birthday gift"

Former MLB star Jim Edmonds tied the knot with Kortnie O’Connor on September 25 in Italy. Edmonds' ex-wife Meghan King thinks it’s the “best birthday gift” for her. Regarding Edmonds’ fourth marriage, speaking to E! News, the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star said:

"They got married on my birthday. It was the greatest gift anyone could have given me. Tie that man up and take him away. Float off into the ether of your beautiful fantasyland happiness and just leave me alone, please."

King also disclosed that she cringed at the news headlines featuring her name after Edmonds married O’Connor.

"I saw the pictures. I'll get Google alerts for my name and so all these articles are like ‘Meghan King's ex Jim Edmonds gets married,' which I'm like, 'Oh, I'm sure he's really loving that.' Or how it's like ‘Meghan King's ex Jim Edmonds marries threesome partner.' Not the greatest headlines for them."

King and Edmonds were married for five years before they called it quits in 2019.

Jim Edmonds was accused of cheating on Meghan King

They first started dating in 2013. The couple welcomed their first daughter Aspen in 2016 and twin sons in 2018. Later, King accused Edmonds of cheating on her with their children’s nanny.

Jim Edmonds with ex-wife Meghan King.

Edmonds denied the accusations, but the two finalized their divorce in 2021.

Here are a few pictures from Edmonds and O’Connor’s intimate wedding at Villa d’Este.

"Most beautiful bride ever. Thank you for for being my rock. I love you!!!!" - Jim Edmonds

Edmonds also uploaded a series of pictures featuring his new lady love and wished Kortnie a happy birthday.

"@kortnieoc Happy Birthday Best Friend and now Wife. I love you! You are the most caring , giving and supportive woman that I know. I knew you were the one the day I met you! Crazy how the world works. Thanks for putting up with all the craziness. It makes me love you more everyday! Cheers to your birthday 🥂" - Jim Edmonds

This is Edmonds’ fourth marriage. Earlier in his playing career, he was married twice. His first wife LeAnn Horton, who passed away from breast cancer. His second wife was Allison Jayne Raski. In 2014, following his breakup with Raski, he wed King.

Edmonds is a Midwest-based Bally Sports broadcaster. During his 17-year MLB career, he played for a variety of organizations, including the Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres, and St. Louis Cardinals. Edmonds was a strong hitter in addition to being known for his defense.

