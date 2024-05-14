"They ignore it” - Astros veteran All-Star Justin Verlander reveals crucial pitching practice that MLB world no longer values

Veteran player of the MLB Justin Verlander has raised his voice over the fact that MLB teams and coaches are neglecting key training methods for modern pitchers. He wants the pitchers to have a unique throw rather than throw fast.

In an interview with MLB analyst Ken Rosenthal this month, Verlander discussed the changes that should be implemented to improve the game.

“They don’t know how to value those extra innings, so they ignore it.” said Verlander as per the Athletic

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The problem that Verlander has said is that today’s coaches control their pitchers into training for throwing fastballs.

Earlier relief pitchers used to throw hard balls to support the starting pitchers, as they used to go deep into the innings. But nowadays, we hardly see any difference between them.

The starting pitchers now throw hard and fast balls, just like the relief pitchers, and dive deep into the game, even up to playing five innings in a day. The coaches and the team analysts force them to do so.

Verlander has said that it's not right. He also added that when he started playing, pitchers needed to solidify their pitching skills in the minor leagues before playing for the majors.

For him, learning the basics and developing new techniques is more important than going for speed. Justin Verlander this season is holding an ERA of 3.38 and a 1.19 Whip. He has made five appearances this season and has struck out 23 players.

Verlander’s message is clear: the fundamentals should not be forgotten. He wants the MLB to address these problems and make new rules to make starting pitchers relevant again.

Justin Verlander’s dominant play in Detroit

The veteran Houston Astros player gave a dominant performance against his former team, Detroit Tigers, on Sunday. The 41-year-old pitcher threw seven scoreless innings, showcasing his classic control over the ball.

Justin Verlander also made eight punchouts, making a total of 3365 in his entire career, and struck out five players. Astros manager Joe Espada was in awe of his performance.

“That's what makes him so good,” said Joe Espada as per MLB.com

The Houston Astros eventually beat the Detroit Tigers 9-3. Still, they need to perform well, as they sit in penultimate place in the American League West.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback