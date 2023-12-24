"They inspire me" - Jose Berrios spreads holiday cheer with gifts and heartwarming stories during hospital visit

The former Twins RHP Jose Berrios visited the Hospital Metripolitano in San Juan to spread Christmas laurels during a welfare event. The Blue Jays shared multiple pictures of this event on Instagram, which gained widespread appreciation.

"They inspire me and remind me of what’s important," Jose Berrios was quoted saying on his visit to the hospital.

In the photos, Berrios is seen handing out autographed baseballs to the children, other patients and staff members of the hospital. He was accompanied by the local Exxono mascot and hospital management.

This is not the first time that Jose has visited a hospital. Back in the summer of 2018, when he was still playing with the Minnesota Twins, Berrios, along with his fellow teammates, paid a visit to San Jorge Children's Hospital to spread holiday cheers.

For Berrios, generosity is nothing new. Working alongside teammates on Hurricane Maria relief efforts in 2017, he partnered with Baez to help collect money for child cancer patients through the CAP Foundation. He also partnered with Hogar de Ninos Forjadores de Esperanza in Bayamón to provide tutoring to children in schools.

Jose Berrios has been heavily entrusted by the Blue Jays since Alek Manoah's injury

Jose Berrios has played in four postseason games: one for the Blue Jays against the Twins and three against the Minnesota Twins. Despite having a sparkling 3.75 ERA in those appearances, the Blue Jays lost all four games.

He incurred two of those defeats in earlier outings that were stipulated to be knockout games. Even though the trips didn't result in champagne toasts, he righty learned how to pitch thanks to his multiple outings with two different AL ballclubs.

The Jays are hoping that Alek Manoah recovers on time to make a comeback next season while keeping in mind that he could be traded to gain a better arm, one that they can effectively put to use with 100% certainty next season.

